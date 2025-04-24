Minna Airport Takes Flight: Overland Airways Launches Operations at Reconstructed Facility

Hope soared in Niger State on Wednesday as Overland Airways officially launched flight operations at the newly reconstructed Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport. The inauguration, officiated by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, signals a significant step towards enhancing connectivity and boosting economic activity in the region.

Minister Keyamo emphasized the strategic importance of the upgraded airport, positioning it as a crucial alternative to the often-congested Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. He revealed that the Federal Government is in the final stages of deploying essential agencies such as Customs, Immigration, Police, and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to the Minna facility. This proactive measure aims to ensure seamless passenger processing should operational disruptions occur in the nation’s capital.

“The Federal Government has inaugurated flight operations of Overland Airways at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna, Niger state,” stated the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), echoing the Minister’s address. “He said that the newly reconstructed airport would be an alternative to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.”

Keyamo lauded the “political will” of Niger State Governor Umaru Bago in driving the airport’s reconstruction. He projected that the enhanced infrastructure would attract significant investment, generate employment opportunities, and make substantial contributions to Niger State’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), particularly within the vital agriculture sector.





Governor Bago, visibly appreciative of the Federal Government’s support, acknowledged President Bola Tinubu for his pivotal role in realizing the airport project. He detailed the extensive upgrades underway at the 3,000-hectare site, including the renovation of the existing terminal and runway, the construction of a modern terminal building, and the development of an ambitious aviation estate comprising 500 housing units.

Furthermore, Governor Bago disclosed ongoing projects such as a fuel dump and a five-star Hilton hotel within the airport precinct. He also highlighted plans for a 1,000-kilometre road network designed to optimize airport accessibility and operations. Adding to the anticipation, he announced the impending arrival of 180 containers currently en route, suggesting a future vision for the airport as a prominent global aviation hub.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Idris Mohammed, who attended the inauguration, commended Governor Bago’s dedication to infrastructural advancement and lauded Minister Keyamo’s efforts in revitalizing Nigeria’s aviation sector. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving the welfare of its citizens, noting positive trends in food prices attributed to the current administration’s strategic interventions.

Capt. Edward Boyo, Founder and Managing Director of Overland Airways, expressed the airline’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service to the public. He also appealed for sustained collaboration among stakeholders to maintain the positive momentum witnessed.





Beyond Commercial Flights: A Strategic Military Hub

Adding another layer of significance to the Minna airport’s development is its designation as the site for a $3.2 million Army Aviation Hangar. Announced by the Nigerian Army Headquarters in March 2024, this project, funded by the Pan-African Business Forum as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, underscores the airport’s growing strategic importance.

The planned hangar is expected to accommodate a substantial fleet of military aircraft, including 12 MD530 attack helicopters, 10 TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and 8 Magnus light attack aircraft. These assets will bolster surveillance, reconnaissance, and patrol capabilities for personnel stationed in Minna, ultimately enhancing operational efficiency. The facility also aims to streamline maintenance logistics by reducing aircraft servicing turnaround times. While plans have been finalized, there have been no confirmed reports indicating the commencement of construction for the Army Aviation Hangar.

The launch of Overland Airways’ operations at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport marks a significant milestone for Niger State and the broader Nigerian aviation landscape. As the airport undergoes further development and potentially becomes a key military aviation hub, its impact on regional connectivity, economic growth, and national security is poised to be substantial. The collaborative efforts of the Federal and State governments, alongside private sector participation, signal a promising future for this strategically important aviation facility.