Ministry Facilitates Return of 115 Nigerian Trafficking Victims from Ivory Coast

The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the repatriation of 115 Nigerian nationals who were victims of human trafficking in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, announced in a statement on Saturday from Abuja that the returnees are expected to arrive at Lagos’ Murtala Mohammed International Airport by 3 pm Nigerian time on a special Air Peace flight.

“The Ministry wishes to inform that one hundred and fifteen (115) Nigerian nationals that are victims of trafficking will be repatriated from Abidjan, Ivory Coast to Nigeria today via a special flight operated by Air Peace at no cost to the Nigerian Government,” the statement read.

This humanitarian effort follows the commitment of Air Peace’s Chairman, Allen Onyema, who had pledged to bring back underage Nigerian girls trafficked to Ivory Coast free of charge. Onyema condemned trafficking as “inhumane and callous,” describing it as “ungodly and a good example of man’s inhumanity to man.” He assured that Air Peace is ready to repatriate the victims without charge.





Onyema further revealed plans to provide free medical examinations and treatment for the returnees at Duchess International Hospital in Ikeja. He also called on the Nigerian Embassy in Côte d’Ivoire to coordinate the assembly of the victims and urged the Federal Government to oversee their education and reintegration with their families.

This operation underscores ongoing efforts to combat trafficking and protect Nigerian citizens abroad, highlighting collaboration between government agencies and private sector partners.