Minister Slams KWAM 1 Over Airport Incident, Calls His Actions ‘Hostage Situation’

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has strongly criticised veteran Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1, over his disruptive conduct at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on August 5, 2025.

According to Keyamo, the incident, which involved KWAM 1 allegedly blocking a ValueJet aircraft from taxiing for take-off, was not only a breach of protocol but also reminiscent of a “hostage situation.” He revealed that he had personally reviewed detailed reports from aviation authorities and scrutinised video evidence capturing the confrontation.

“Contrary to what the agents of Kwam 1 have said, he constantly moved his position on the tarmac to ACTUALLY BLOCK the aircraft from taxiing to take position on the runway for take-off. This is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE behaviour,” the minister stated.

“It is the physical blockage of the aircraft from taxiing that is the reprehensible conduct here, which is akin to a hostage situation,” he added emphatically.

In addition to denouncing KWAM 1’s actions, Keyamo did not spare the ValueJet flight crew. He faulted both the captain and pilot for choosing to proceed with the aircraft’s taxiing maneuver despite an active security threat.

“No amount of provocation should make the Captain and Pilot of an aircraft begin to taxi without ensuring that the security personnel have safely moved an unruly passenger away,” he noted, referencing international aviation standards set by the ICAO.

okay.ng reports that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had already taken preliminary disciplinary action by suspending the pilot’s licence pending a full investigation. Keyamo, however, argued that accountability must be applied equally.

“What applies to the goose must also to the gander. All airlines, both domestic and international, should IMMEDIATELY be informed of this directive and anyone who flouts this directive risks withdrawal of their operating licence,” he warned, instructing that KWAM 1 be placed on a national no-fly list effective immediately.

