Minister Olawande Cautions Nigerian Youths Against Deadly Irregular Migration Risks

The Minister of Youth Development, Mr. Ayodele Olawande, has sounded a strong warning to Nigerian youths about the deadly dangers of irregular migration, describing it as a growing crisis that continues to claim innocent lives.

Speaking during a campaign and advocacy programme held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Friday, Olawande stressed that while legal migration is a natural and vital aspect of human development, irregular movement across borders without authorization carries severe consequences.

The minister was represented at the event by Mrs. Grace Lelea, the Director in charge of Migration and Climate Change at the ministry.

The Human Cost of Irregular Migration





According to Olawande, the surge in irregular migration has been fueled by economic hardship, unemployment, insecurity, conflicts, and natural disasters, alongside the illusion of greener pastures abroad.

“It is a troubling phenomenon that our young people, driven by ambition, hope, and sometimes desperation, embark on deadly voyages across deserts and seas. Unfortunately, the Mediterranean Sea has become a graveyard for many, and countless others fall victim to human trafficking, organ harvesting, and modern-day slavery,” he lamented.

He emphasized that irregular migration undermines national development, destabilizes families, and often results in psychological trauma for victims who survive the perilous journeys.

Government’s Response





Olawande assured that the Federal Government of Nigeria is intensifying efforts to reverse this dangerous trend. He disclosed that his ministry, in partnership with key Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), as well as international development partners, has launched a range of empowerment initiatives.

“These programmes are designed to empower Nigerian youth with the necessary skills, resources, and support systems they need to thrive and contribute meaningfully to national development,” he explained.

He added that the government regards Nigerian youths as one of the country’s most valuable assets. “No government effort can succeed in isolation. Youth development is a shared responsibility. Let us commit ourselves to building an enabling environment that nurtures the dreams and aspirations of our young people,” he urged.

Ogun State and Stakeholders’ Reactions

Ogun State Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Wasiu Isiaka, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Lanre Ogunyinka, praised the Federal Government for organizing the sensitization campaign. He noted that the state government under Governor Dapo Abiodun is deeply committed to youth empowerment as a way of discouraging irregular migration.

Also speaking at the event, Mrs. Abosede Jimoh, a representative of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), stressed that irregular migration disproportionately affects young people.

“People should pass through the right channel while traveling and also have the knowledge of where they are going before embarking on any journey,” she cautioned.

okay.ng reports that the programme is part of a broader national initiative to educate and empower youths against the lure of irregular migration while creating safer alternatives at home.