Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Announces Nigeria’s Centralized Travel Document Verification System

In a strategic effort to strengthen Nigeria’s border security and fight document fraud, the Ministry of Interior, led by Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, is set to establish a centralized verification system for all travel documents.

The announcement was made during a meeting with UK Minister of State David Hanson and officials from the UK Home Office and National Crime Agency in Abuja.

Tunji-Ojo revealed that the lack of a unified, real-time verification system has been a major driver of document fraud. “We discovered that one of the key drivers of rising document fraud is the absence of a centralised, real-time verification system,” he said. The new platform will allow instant authentication of passports, certificates, and bank statements from one location, eliminating the need to verify documents through multiple agencies.

The minister also highlighted Nigeria’s readiness to lead a regional approach to border control, stressing that “a homogeneous approach will not work” for diverse regional challenges. Plans are underway for a regional border conference to craft adaptable strategies.





Moreover, Nigeria’s EU visa solution platform will launch on May 1, enabling efficient visa processing and international cooperation while safeguarding national security and encouraging investment.

Tunji-Ojo linked these reforms to the administration’s anti-corruption goals, emphasizing prevention over prosecution.

UK’s David Hanson reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to partnership, noting ongoing reforms in the UK’s migration policies and promising enhanced cooperation in tackling crime and fraud.