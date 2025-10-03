Tech

Meta Seeks Settlement with NDPC Over $32.8 Million Privacy Fine

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Meta Platforms is negotiating an out-of-court settlement with the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) following a $32.8 million fine and compliance orders for alleged breaches of Nigerian users’ data rights.

At the Federal High Court in Abuja, both parties informed Justice James Omotosho that settlement discussions were at an advanced stage, with draft terms already exchanged. The judge adjourned proceedings to October 31, 2025, for either adoption of a consent judgment or a ruling.

NDPC had imposed the fine in February 2025 after a petition accused Facebook and Instagram of deploying behavioural advertising without user consent. The regulator also cited Meta’s failure to submit a 2022 compliance audit, breaches involving cross-border data transfers, and unlawful processing of non-user data.

Meta contested the sanctions, claiming denial of fair hearing and procedural lapses. NDPC countered that the company’s filings were incompetent and improperly brought before the court.

At the latest hearing, Meta’s counsel urged caution, noting that an immediate ruling could disrupt ongoing negotiations. NDPC’s lawyer confirmed progress and asked for more time to conclude settlement terms.

The Commission has recently intensified enforcement of the Nigeria Data Protection Act, signed into law in 2023. In a related action, it fined Multichoice Nigeria ₦766.2 million for data breaches earlier this year.

The outcome of Meta’s case is expected to set a benchmark for how global technology companies comply with Nigeria’s data protection regime.

Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
