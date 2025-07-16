Meta Bolsters Platform Integrity by Removing Millions of Fake Profiles and Spam Accounts in Early 2025

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has intensified its crackdown on inauthentic activity across its social media platforms, unveiling the removal of over 10 million fake profiles alongside 500,000 spam accounts during the first half of 2025. This initiative aims to curb impersonation, prevent the spread of duplicate content, and diminish fraudulent engagement practices.

Okay.ng reports that these measures are part of Meta’s broader strategy to foster originality on Facebook, ensuring legitimate creators gain greater prominence. Accounts that merely recycle or repost content without significant modification face penalties including the loss of monetization privileges and decreased visibility in user feeds.

Meta emphasized in a recent blog post: “We’re making progress. In the first half of 2025, we took action on around 500,000 accounts engaged in spammy behaviour or fake engagement. We also removed about 10 million profiles impersonating large content producers.”

The crackdown is prompted by concerns that repetitive sharing of unoriginal material—videos, photographs, or text—dilutes the platform’s quality and marginalizes authentic voices. To address this, Meta is introducing new tools linking duplicate content directly back to original posts, thereby highlighting genuine creators and awarding them rightful recognition.





Moreover, Meta warned against sharing content watermarked from other platforms, noting such behavior could result in reduced reach or financial penalties. Enhancing content analysis for creators, the company updated its Professional Dashboard with post-level insights, enabling users to monitor their content’s performance and potential limits on monetization.

This move aligns with recent policy announcements by YouTube, which also plans to restrict monetization for mass-produced and overly repetitive content. YouTube, however, clarified its stance, welcoming the use of AI tools to enhance storytelling without penalizing creators.

Meta’s efforts underscore a significant push to maintain content quality amid a rapidly evolving digital environment, striving to balance creator support with user experience.