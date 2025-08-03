Messi Substituted Early Due to Suspected Groin Discomfort in Leagues Cup Clash

Lionel Messi’s appearance in Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup match against Necaxa was cut short as the 38-year-old Argentine icon exited the pitch just 11 minutes into the game due to what appeared to be an upper right leg or groin issue.

Messi, who had started with his usual flair, was visibly in discomfort after a collision with Necaxa defender Alexis Pena. Although he managed to walk off the pitch without assistance, the sight raised concerns among fans and officials alike. Inter Miami’s head coach, Javier Mascherano, addressed the media after the dramatic match, which ended 2-2 and went into a penalty shootout.

“Well, he felt a discomfort, and we will not be able to know until tomorrow how severe the injury is,” Mascherano said, holding back from drawing early conclusions. “There’s probably something there. Maybe not as important, because he was really not in pain. But he did feel a pull.”

Before his substitution, Messi had attempted to navigate through the Necaxa back line but lost his balance, eventually going down. A few moments later, he was seen seated on the turf near the left wing, prompting team trainers to intervene. Federico Redondo was brought on to replace him.





Despite Messi’s early departure and Maximiliano Falcon receiving a red card in the 17th minute, Inter Miami fought hard. Goals from Telasco Segovia and Jordi Alba leveled the game, which eventually saw Miami edge out Necaxa 5-4 on penalties. Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez sealed the win with the final penalty.

Okay.ng reports that Messi has had recent thigh concerns during World Cup qualifiers earlier this year. So far in the MLS season, he’s netted 18 goals and contributed nine assists across 18 appearances.

Inter Miami’s next group game in the Leagues Cup is scheduled against Pumas on Wednesday.