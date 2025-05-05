Mele Kyari Denies EFCC Detention Reports, Says He’s Taking ‘Well-Deserved Rest’

Former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has denied reports suggesting he is being held by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), clarifying that he is currently on a “well-deserved rest” following the dissolution of NNPCL’s management and board.

Okay.ng reports that Kyari made this clarification via a tweet on Saturday evening, stating that his conscience remains clear and that he is proud of his decades of dedicated service to Nigeria.

Kyari described his tenure at the NNPC and subsequently NNPCL as deeply committed, emphasizing that he had limited personal time over the past several years due to the demanding nature of his role.

“It should be stated that having served the NNPC and the NNPCL for 34 years, and 17 of those in management roles and especially the last 5 years and 9 months, I had little time for leave of even two weeks. So, I am thankful for the opportunity to serve under their Excellencies Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Kyari wrote.

Addressing speculation regarding his detention by the EFCC, he stated unequivocally that he is neither detained nor under investigation at this time. He further noted his readiness to provide detailed answers to any lawful inquiry regarding his management of the national oil company.





“I must emphasize that I served with the fear of God knowing fully well as a Muslim that if I do not account before man, I will account before Allah, and that I am better off accounting to the institutions of man. Therefore, having served in public capacity, I am willing and happy to account for my stewardship in this world,” Kyari added.

Kyari acknowledged his family and friends who expressed concern over his whereabouts and reassured them he was merely taking a break following recent structural changes at NNPCL.

“At present, I am taking a well-deserved rest after the dissolution of the management and board of the NNPCL, of which I was the Group Chief Executive,” he stated.