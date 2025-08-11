MC Oluomo Appeals to Tinubu for Clemency Towards Kwam 1 Over Aviation Ban

The President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, widely recognised as MC Oluomo, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to extend forgiveness to Fuji music icon, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as Kwam 1, following an incident that led to the veteran musician being banned from flying.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) accused the 68-year-old entertainer of breaching aviation rules on Sunday while boarding ValueJet Airlines flight VK 201 from Abuja to Lagos. According to FAAN’s spokesperson, Obiageli Orah, Kwam 1 allegedly brought alcohol on board, an action prohibited on Nigerian domestic flights. The situation reportedly escalated into an altercation with a member of the cabin crew.

Following the incident, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, placed Kwam 1 on a six-month no-fly list, barring him from both domestic and international flights pending further investigation. The ban also extended to the pilot, identified as Oluranti Ogoyi.

Reacting via Instagram on Monday, MC Oluomo issued a heartfelt plea to the President, urging him to temper justice with mercy. He likened Kwam 1’s situation to the biblical prodigal son who realised his mistakes and sought forgiveness.





His statement partly read:

“To His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I, Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers of Nigeria (NURTW), humbly and fervently appeal to you to exercise mercy and forgiveness towards Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (K1). Like a prodigal son, K1 has acknowledged his mistakes, is sincerely apologetic, and is willing to make amends.

“I respectfully and earnestly request that the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo, and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Barrister Festus Keyamo, SAN, consider tempering justice with mercy by lifting the ban imposed on K1 and the pilot, Oluranti Ogoyi, following the incident at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport’s local wing in Abuja.”

The matter has stirred widespread conversation among fans and industry observers, many of whom are closely following the investigation’s outcome. okay.ng reports that supporters of Kwam 1 are hopeful that high-level intervention could pave the way for a resolution before the six-month ban elapses.