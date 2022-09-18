Many terrorists killed as NAF bombard hideout of banditry kingpin, Bello Turji

The Nigerian Air Force bombed a hideout of bandit kingpin, Bello Turji, in Zamfara State on Saturday, targeting some of his die-hard followers.

Okay.ng gathered that many bandits were killed, and an unspecified others injured in the airstrike.

The bandits’ leader, who was said to be in one of his enclaves at Fakai forest in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara during the attack, reportedly fled.

Sources revealed that many bandits were injured in the airstrike with unspecified others killed.

Unconfirmed reports had it that Turji was among those affected but a source said he narrowly escaped with some of his men.

The military has stepped up its offensive against bandits and insurgents in recent weeks, taking out non-state actors wreaking havoc across the country.

Turji, who controls a large gang, has been on the forefront of attacks in Zamfara and some other parts of the North West region.

Zamfara is one of the worse hit in the campaign of violence unleashed by armed gangs. Worried by the rise in attacks despite efforts to put the situation under control, Governor Bello Matawalle had asked residents to take up arms and defend themselves.

He had also raised community protection guards, which he empowered with over 7000 guns but the attacks continued.