Manchester United Suffer Another Setback as Brentford Outclass Them 3-1

Manchester United’s woes in the English Premier League (EPL) deepened on Saturday as they fell 3-1 to Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium, a result that has once again thrown manager Ruben Amorim’s future into doubt.

Brazilian forward Igor Thiago shone brightly in the contest, scoring two quick goals within the opening 20 minutes. He first struck in the 8th minute after perfectly timing his run to stay onside and finishing neatly past Altay Bayindir. Just 12 minutes later, he doubled the advantage by reacting swiftly to tap in a rebound.

United attempted a fightback in the 26th minute when Slovenian striker Benjamin Šeško scrambled home a goal inside Brentford’s penalty area, briefly igniting hope for the Red Devils.

The game’s turning point came in the 71st minute when captain Bruno Fernandes stepped up to take a penalty after Bryan Mbeumo was fouled. However, Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher read the situation brilliantly and saved Fernandes’ strike, leaving United deflated.





Deep into stoppage time, Brentford substitute Mathias Jensen sealed the victory with a sensational counter-attack strike from distance that sailed past Bayindir, making it 3-1.

The victory lifted Brentford’s spirits, while United, who had just beaten Chelsea the previous weekend, were thrown back into crisis mode. Pressure is mounting heavily on Amorim as the international break approaches.

okay.ng reports that the club’s management faces crucial decisions in the coming days, with fans already voicing concerns over the team’s inconsistency.