Manchester United Eye First Consecutive Premier League Wins Under Ruben Amorim Against Brentford

Manchester United will seek to achieve their first back-to-back victories under Portuguese head coach Ruben Amorim when they face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The clash is scheduled for 12:30 PM British Summer Time (1:30 PM West Africa Time), as the Red Devils aim to build on their recent 2–1 triumph over Chelsea. That win at Old Trafford relieved pressure on Amorim, lifting United to 11th place in the English Premier League table with seven points collected from five games.

For Brentford, the situation is less encouraging. The Bees sit in 17th place with four points from six matches, entering the tie on the back of a 3–1 defeat to Fulham. Their new manager, Keith Andrews, faces an uphill task of stabilizing his side, but the Gtech Community Stadium provides hope, as Brentford remain unbeaten in their last six home league matches.

Despite United’s momentum, their away form is a worrying factor. The Red Devils have failed to win any of their last seven Premier League games on the road. Additionally, they will be without experienced Brazilian midfielder Casemiro due to injury, though a few squad members are expected to return.





The fixture will be a test of Amorim’s capacity to instill consistency in his side as they attempt to climb higher up the table while Brentford fight to avoid being dragged deeper into the relegation zone.

okay.ng reports that the game holds significant weight for both managers, with United hoping to prove they are on an upward curve, and Brentford desperate for stability.