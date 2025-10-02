Manchester Synagogue Attack Declared Terror Incident, Leaves Two Dead

British authorities have confirmed that the violent assault outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, during Yom Kippur, was a terrorist attack.

The incident occurred when an assailant rammed a vehicle into pedestrians before stabbing people near the synagogue entrance. Armed police swiftly responded, shooting the attacker dead at the scene.

Officials initially delayed confirmation of his death amid concerns he might have been carrying an explosive device. Though police later clarified that it remains unclear if the suspect had a bomb, they assured the public there is no ongoing threat.

The attack resulted in two fatalities and left three others critically injured. Emergency services immediately secured the area, with bomb disposal teams and paramedics attending to victims while a cordon was established around the synagogue.





Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, the UK’s national head of counter-terrorism policing, confirmed that authorities believe they have identified the attacker. He also disclosed that two additional suspects were arrested in connection with the case.

Taylor condemned the assault as “appalling” and urged citizens to remain vigilant and cooperate with investigators. He added that counter-terrorism officers are working urgently to establish whether the attack was part of a wider plot.

Eyewitnesses described the chaotic scenes. Local resident Chava Lewin recounted: “The second he got out of the car, he started stabbing anyone near him. He went for the security guard and tried to break into the synagogue. Someone barricaded the door. Everyone is in utter shock.”

Security forces continue to investigate the circumstances of the attack, while maintaining heightened presence in the area. Bomb disposal units remain deployed as part of ongoing precautionary measures.





Police have appealed to the public for information to aid the investigation.