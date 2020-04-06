Man Utd and Barcelona condoles with Pep Guardiola over death of mother

The mother of Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola passed away after contracting coronavirus.

Pep Guardiola’s mother, Dolors Sala Carrio died in a hospital in Barcelona.

However, Manchester United and Barcelona have sent condoles message to Pep Guardiola over the death of his mother, Dolors Sala Carrio.

Manchester United wrote on her social media account:

saddened to hear this terrible news, We send our heartfelt condolences to Pep and his family.

La Liga club Barcelona also tweeted: