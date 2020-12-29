Man dies during sex romp with married woman in Calabar

A man identified as Eyam has died on top of a married woman identified as Grace Odi in Yakkuri LGA of Calabar state during the weekend.

Reports had it that, Grace and her husband Mr. Odi attended a wedding ceremony in Ekori but as the celebration is going on, Grace gave her husband a clumsy excuse and left to meet her lover, Eyam in a guest house.

Unfortunately, Eyam stopped knacking her Midway and foam started gushing out of his mouth before he eventually give up the ghost.

Sources revealed that, Eyam told his friend he want to give his married girlfriend good knack so he take some aphrodisiacs.

Upon seeing that Eyam has kicked the bucket, Grace quietly dressed up and left the room, but his dead body was later found by the guest House staff who alert the owner of the guest house and the man’s identify was revealed.

It was when his identity was revealed that some of his friends remembered what he told them and a search for his married girlfriend began and was eventually located at the wedding ceremony by staff of the guest house who booked them into the room” the source revealed.

Grsce has been detained by policemen for further investigation while the remains of Eyam has been deposited at Ugep general hospital mortuary.

The spokesperson of Cross River police command, Ms. Irene Ugbo has said she’s yet to receive any brief about the internet.