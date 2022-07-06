Malacia becomes first Man United signing

Manchester United have completed the signing of Feyenoord left-back, Tyrell Malacia.

The 22-year old arrived at Old Trafford after the Red Devils gazumped Lyon to secure their first senior signing of the summer transfer window.

Okay.ng understands that this is the first signing of the Erik ten Hag era.

The Netherlands international arrived from Feyenoord and will immediately provide competition to incumbent starter, Luke Shaw.

Erik ten Hag can tick Tyrell Malacia off his transfer wishlist ☑️ pic.twitter.com/EoEkKmtkTM — GOAL (@goal) July 5, 2022