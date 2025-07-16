Makinde Says Atiku’s Exit Won’t Affect PDP, Downplays ADC Threat

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has dismissed concerns over the reported exit of former presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), stating that the development poses no threat to the party’s stability or future.

Speaking in Akure, the Ondo State capital, during an interview with journalists at the 10th anniversary of the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, Makinde maintained that the PDP remains a strong political institution despite Atiku’s departure.

“Politics is a game of interest. I don’t think that will make any dent on PDP as a party,” Makinde said. “The Peoples Democratic Party is an institution. We have freedom of entrance and exit. Anyone that will hold PDP down, it is better for such an individual to quit.”

The governor’s comments follow reports that Atiku Abubakar, who flew the PDP’s flag in the 2023 presidential election, may be considering new political alignments ahead of the 2027 elections.





When asked whether the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presents a credible threat to the PDP’s political dominance, Makinde played down any such fears.

“I don’t see ADC as a threat to PDP,” he replied. “The goal is about the same. If you are not happy about the tempo and pace of governance, you are free to associate and see what can be done.”

Makinde emphasized the importance of institutions over individuals, noting that political players come and go, but the country must remain paramount.

“One thing we must all realize is that players will come and go, governors will come and go, presidents will come and go, but our state and country will remain,” he said.