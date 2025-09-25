News

Makinde Interrupts Vacation to Grace Historic Olubadan Coronation

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read
Seyi Makinde
Seyi Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has announced his early return from his 2025 annual leave in order to participate in the historic coronation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, scheduled for Friday, September 26.

The governor, who initially began his leave on August 29 and was expected back on September 29, notified the Oyo State House of Assembly of his decision to cut the vacation short. His official resumption notice was presented and approved by the legislature on Thursday.

In the letter, Governor Makinde stated:

“I shall resume duty tomorrow, September 26, 2025, and hereby assume the full functions of the Office of Governor of Oyo State.”

- Advertisement -

 

He explained that his decision was based on the cultural and historic significance of the coronation ceremony, which represents an important milestone for the people of Ibadanland.

Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Abiodun Fadeyi, presided over the session where the notice was read and approved. Lawmakers applauded the governor’s action, commending his respect for Yoruba tradition and commitment to cultural heritage.

Governor Makinde also expressed gratitude to his deputy, Bayo Lawal, who acted as governor in his absence, noting that he would now return to his substantive role.

- Advertisement -

The Oyo State House of Assembly pledged full support for the smooth conduct of the coronation, affirming its solidarity with the traditional institution and lauding the governor for demonstrating leadership at a crucial cultural moment.

okay.ng reports that the coronation of Oba Rashidi Ladoja is expected to draw eminent personalities across Nigeria, reflecting Ibadanland’s pride in its revered monarchy.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Nigeria Boosts Local Drug Manufacturing To Nearly 60% — Ex-PSN Chair

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,510.00
Sell₦1,525.00
GBP
Buy₦2,050.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,785.00

Updated: 3 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Nigeria Boosts Local Drug Manufacturing To Nearly 60% — Ex-PSN Chair
News
Kwara SEC Approves Multi-Billion Naira Highway and University Projects
News
Nationwide Power Supply Threatened as Electricity Workers Launch Indefinite Strike
Energy & Oil
NIM Endorses FG’s Nationwide Academic Credential Verification
Education
Debt Management Office (DMO)
FG to Raise N200 Billion Through September Bond Auction
Economy
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like