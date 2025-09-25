Makinde Interrupts Vacation to Grace Historic Olubadan Coronation

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has announced his early return from his 2025 annual leave in order to participate in the historic coronation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, scheduled for Friday, September 26.

The governor, who initially began his leave on August 29 and was expected back on September 29, notified the Oyo State House of Assembly of his decision to cut the vacation short. His official resumption notice was presented and approved by the legislature on Thursday.

In the letter, Governor Makinde stated:

“I shall resume duty tomorrow, September 26, 2025, and hereby assume the full functions of the Office of Governor of Oyo State.”





He explained that his decision was based on the cultural and historic significance of the coronation ceremony, which represents an important milestone for the people of Ibadanland.

Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Abiodun Fadeyi, presided over the session where the notice was read and approved. Lawmakers applauded the governor’s action, commending his respect for Yoruba tradition and commitment to cultural heritage.

Governor Makinde also expressed gratitude to his deputy, Bayo Lawal, who acted as governor in his absence, noting that he would now return to his substantive role.





The Oyo State House of Assembly pledged full support for the smooth conduct of the coronation, affirming its solidarity with the traditional institution and lauding the governor for demonstrating leadership at a crucial cultural moment.

okay.ng reports that the coronation of Oba Rashidi Ladoja is expected to draw eminent personalities across Nigeria, reflecting Ibadanland’s pride in its revered monarchy.