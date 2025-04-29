Nigerian music icons Olamide and Wizkid have delivered another hit with their new song “Kai“ — a perfect blend of street energy and Afrobeats smoothness.
Fans have been eager to catch every word of this catchy tune. Below is the complete and accurate lyrics for “Kai”, structured clearly for easy reading and searches.
Overview of “Kai” by Olamide and Wizkid
- Song Title: Kai
- Artists: Olamide ft. Wizkid
- Genre: Afrobeats / Hip-Hop
- Release Date: April 2025
- Language: English, Yoruba
- Theme: Vibes, celebration, love, self-confidence
Full Lyrics: “Kai” by Olamide and Wizkid
Intro: Olamide
Yea
Mr. Bombastic, Mr. Romantic, Mr. Fantastic
Verse 1: Olamide
Nothing is carved in stone
You know the night is young
I’m feeling good, I’m in my zone
Roll me a fat big blunt
And awọn t’emi tó bá wọlé (bàbá wọlé wá)
Don Perignon malati wole (hmmm)
Dorime dori like what?
Casamigo nlor
Abi, shey make I stop?
I’m so fly, my God!
Mr. Bombastic, Mr. Romantic
African boy wey dey do magic
Came in a Porsche left in a Lambo
Banga boy, everybody wan blow
Pound sterling, lana tabi ti de agbo
Mind over matter, I’m happy I know
Pre-Chorus: Olamide
Omo aleyi wa jo (jo, jo)
And you go loose control (tro, tro)
Bend your knees, touch your toes (toes, toes)
Give you the Badman love (Give you the Badman love)
Omo aleyi wa jo! (Omo aleyi wa jo)
And you go loose control (And you go loose control)
Bend your knees, touch your toes (Bend your knee, touch your toe)
Give you the Badman love (Give you the Badman love)
Chorus: Olamide
Omo l’ọ́pọ̀ tó dùn báyìí (báyìí)
Chineke spent lotta time (time)
When he dey make you, Kai!
Throw it to me left and right, baby, Kai! (Kai)
Kai! (Kai)
No kill-e person, baby, Kai
Kílówá dé gangan báyìí
Ebelebe, baby, Kai!
Kai!
Verse 2: Wizkid
It’s too easy ’cause the money surplus
Na money dey stop long talk, long talk
How many things you wan count?
You better relate with your mind
I still dey find weytin dey do me
No come use your own come confuse me
Jeje I dey, nothing dey do me
Hot box spice, baby fun mi
Fun mi
Diamonds every new week
If there’s something you wanna do, do it
Oohn, won le le, won le mumi
Men dey physically fit won le mun mi
Hmm
Owo nbe lapo mi o
Omo wa bamijo
Pour more Casamigos
Hmmhmmhmm
Chorus: Olamide
Omo l’ọ́pọ̀ tó dùn báyìí (báyìí)
Chineke spent lotta time (time)
When he dey make you, Kai!
Throw it to me left and right, baby, Kai! (Kai)
Kai! (Kai)
No kill-e person, baby, Kai
Kílówá dé gangan báyìí
Ebelebe, baby, Kai!
Kai!
Outro: Olamide
Hmmm~mssssm
Yeah
Yea
Mr. Bombastic, Mr. Romantic, Mr. Fantastic, O yapayastic
Quick Facts About “Kai” by Olamide and Wizkid
|Detail
|Information
|Song Title
|Kai
|Artists
|Olamide ft. Wizkid
|Language
|English, Yoruba
|Genre
|Afrobeats / Hip-Hop
|Release Year
|2025