Nigerian music icons Olamide and Wizkid have delivered another hit with their new song “Kai“ — a perfect blend of street energy and Afrobeats smoothness.

Fans have been eager to catch every word of this catchy tune. Below is the complete and accurate lyrics for “Kai”, structured clearly for easy reading and searches.

Overview of “Kai” by Olamide and Wizkid

Song Title: Kai

Kai Artists: Olamide ft. Wizkid

Olamide ft. Wizkid Genre: Afrobeats / Hip-Hop

Afrobeats / Hip-Hop Release Date: April 2025

April 2025 Language: English, Yoruba

English, Yoruba Theme: Vibes, celebration, love, self-confidence

Full Lyrics: “Kai” by Olamide and Wizkid

Intro: Olamide

Yea

Mr. Bombastic, Mr. Romantic, Mr. Fantastic

Verse 1: Olamide

Nothing is carved in stone

You know the night is young

I’m feeling good, I’m in my zone

Roll me a fat big blunt

And awọn t’emi tó bá wọlé (bàbá wọlé wá)

Don Perignon malati wole (hmmm)

Dorime dori like what?

Casamigo nlor

Abi, shey make I stop?

I’m so fly, my God!

Mr. Bombastic, Mr. Romantic

African boy wey dey do magic

Came in a Porsche left in a Lambo

Banga boy, everybody wan blow

Pound sterling, lana tabi ti de agbo

Mind over matter, I’m happy I know

Pre-Chorus: Olamide

Omo aleyi wa jo (jo, jo)

And you go loose control (tro, tro)

Bend your knees, touch your toes (toes, toes)

Give you the Badman love (Give you the Badman love)

Omo aleyi wa jo! (Omo aleyi wa jo)

And you go loose control (And you go loose control)

Bend your knees, touch your toes (Bend your knee, touch your toe)

Give you the Badman love (Give you the Badman love)

Chorus: Olamide

Omo l’ọ́pọ̀ tó dùn báyìí (báyìí)

Chineke spent lotta time (time)

When he dey make you, Kai!

Throw it to me left and right, baby, Kai! (Kai)

Kai! (Kai)

No kill-e person, baby, Kai

Kílówá dé gangan báyìí

Ebelebe, baby, Kai!

Kai!

Verse 2: Wizkid

It’s too easy ’cause the money surplus

Na money dey stop long talk, long talk

How many things you wan count?

You better relate with your mind

I still dey find weytin dey do me

No come use your own come confuse me

Jeje I dey, nothing dey do me

Hot box spice, baby fun mi

Fun mi

Diamonds every new week

If there’s something you wanna do, do it

Oohn, won le le, won le mumi

Men dey physically fit won le mun mi

Hmm

Owo nbe lapo mi o

Omo wa bamijo

Pour more Casamigos

Hmmhmmhmm

Chorus: Olamide

Omo l’ọ́pọ̀ tó dùn báyìí (báyìí)

Chineke spent lotta time (time)

When he dey make you, Kai!

Throw it to me left and right, baby, Kai! (Kai)

Kai! (Kai)

No kill-e person, baby, Kai

Kílówá dé gangan báyìí

Ebelebe, baby, Kai!

Kai!

Outro: Olamide

Hmmm~mssssm

Yeah

Yea

Mr. Bombastic, Mr. Romantic, Mr. Fantastic, O yapayastic

