Entertainment

LYRICS: Kai by Olamide and Wizkid [Full]

Zuladine Ibrahim
By Zuladine Ibrahim
3 Min Read

Nigerian music icons Olamide and Wizkid have delivered another hit with their new song Kai — a perfect blend of street energy and Afrobeats smoothness.

Contents
Overview of “Kai” by Olamide and WizkidFull Lyrics: “Kai” by Olamide and WizkidIntro: OlamideVerse 1: OlamidePre-Chorus: OlamideChorus: OlamideVerse 2: WizkidChorus: OlamideOutro: OlamideQuick Facts About “Kai” by Olamide and Wizkid

Fans have been eager to catch every word of this catchy tune. Below is the complete and accurate lyrics for “Kai”, structured clearly for easy reading and searches.

Overview of “Kai” by Olamide and Wizkid

  • Song Title: Kai
  • Artists: Olamide ft. Wizkid
  • Genre: Afrobeats / Hip-Hop
  • Release Date: April 2025
  • Language: English, Yoruba
  • Theme: Vibes, celebration, love, self-confidence

Full Lyrics: “Kai” by Olamide and Wizkid

Intro: Olamide

Yea
Mr. Bombastic, Mr. Romantic, Mr. Fantastic

Verse 1: Olamide

Nothing is carved in stone
You know the night is young
I’m feeling good, I’m in my zone
Roll me a fat big blunt
And awọn t’emi tó bá wọlé (bàbá wọlé wá)
Don Perignon malati wole (hmmm)
Dorime dori like what?
Casamigo nlor
Abi, shey make I stop?
I’m so fly, my God!
Mr. Bombastic, Mr. Romantic
African boy wey dey do magic
Came in a Porsche left in a Lambo
Banga boy, everybody wan blow
Pound sterling, lana tabi ti de agbo
Mind over matter, I’m happy I know

Pre-Chorus: Olamide

Omo aleyi wa jo (jo, jo)
And you go loose control (tro, tro)
Bend your knees, touch your toes (toes, toes)
Give you the Badman love (Give you the Badman love)
Omo aleyi wa jo! (Omo aleyi wa jo)
And you go loose control (And you go loose control)
Bend your knees, touch your toes (Bend your knee, touch your toe)
Give you the Badman love (Give you the Badman love)

Chorus: Olamide

Omo l’ọ́pọ̀ tó dùn báyìí (báyìí)
Chineke spent lotta time (time)
When he dey make you, Kai!
Throw it to me left and right, baby, Kai! (Kai)
Kai! (Kai)
No kill-e person, baby, Kai
Kílówá dé gangan báyìí
Ebelebe, baby, Kai!
Kai!

Verse 2: Wizkid

It’s too easy ’cause the money surplus
Na money dey stop long talk, long talk
How many things you wan count?
You better relate with your mind
I still dey find weytin dey do me
No come use your own come confuse me
Jeje I dey, nothing dey do me
Hot box spice, baby fun mi
Fun mi
Diamonds every new week
If there’s something you wanna do, do it
Oohn, won le le, won le mumi
Men dey physically fit won le mun mi
Hmm
Owo nbe lapo mi o
Omo wa bamijo
Pour more Casamigos
Hmmhmmhmm

Chorus: Olamide

Omo l’ọ́pọ̀ tó dùn báyìí (báyìí)
Chineke spent lotta time (time)
When he dey make you, Kai!
Throw it to me left and right, baby, Kai! (Kai)
Kai! (Kai)
No kill-e person, baby, Kai
Kílówá dé gangan báyìí
Ebelebe, baby, Kai!
Kai!

Outro: Olamide

Hmmm~mssssm
Yeah
Yea
Mr. Bombastic, Mr. Romantic, Mr. Fantastic, O yapayastic

Quick Facts About “Kai” by Olamide and Wizkid

DetailInformation
Song TitleKai
ArtistsOlamide ft. Wizkid
LanguageEnglish, Yoruba
GenreAfrobeats / Hip-Hop
Release Year2025
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByZuladine Ibrahim
News Reporter
Follow:
Zuladine Ibrahim is a music reporter for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng), he loves traveling around the world and also known as a techie guy.
Previous Article Olamide and Wizkid Join Forces on New Single “Kai!” | Listen
Next Article Top 5 Nigerian Travel Destinations Perfect for May Getaways

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo
Aviation Minister Keyamo Stresses Importance of Tinubu’s Second Term to Complete Economic Reforms
Politics
Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Hadiyatullah
Supreme Council for Shariah President, Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Hadiyatullah, Is Dead
News
Nigerian Passport
Visa-Free Countries for Nigerian Passport Holders in 2025
Explainer
Top 5 Nigerian Travel Destinations Perfect for May Getaways
Explainer
Olamide and Wizkid Join Forces on New Single “Kai!” | Listen
Entertainment
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like