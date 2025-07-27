Losses Deepen for Israel as Two Soldiers Fall in Explosive Incident in Khan Yunis

The Israeli Defence Forces disclosed the deaths of two of its soldiers in southern Gaza on Sunday, a sharp reminder of the ongoing violence in the region. The soldiers, aged 20 and 22, were members of the 51st Battalion of the Golani Infantry Brigade and perished following an explosion targeting their armored vehicle in the city of Khan Yunis.

The military confirmed the incident occurred when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated, allegedly by a militant emerging from an underground tunnel, with multiple investigations now underway to clarify the circumstances. This attack comes just a day after the IDF publicly mourned another soldier who succumbed to injuries sustained the previous week.

On social media platform X, Defence Minister Israel Katz shared, “We have lost three young heroes, some of our finest, who gave their lives for the security of our state and the return of all our hostages.” According to army sources, these deaths mark a somber milestone in the current ground offensive, which commenced on October 27, 2023.

Since the escalation following the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023—wherein more than 1,200 people, predominantly civilians, were killed—the Israeli military reports 462 soldier casualties related to the ongoing conflict. The campaign itself has inflicted severe casualties on the Gaza population, with the Hamas-run health ministry documenting 59,733 Palestinian fatalities, most of them civilians.





The conflict continues to unfold with grim consequences on both military personnel and civilians trapped in the crossfire.

Okay.ng reports that the continuation of this intensity underscores the perilous conditions faced by soldiers and non-combatants alike in this highly contested area.