LIVE STREAM: The Headies Awards 2023 [Watch Online]

The highly anticipated 16th edition of The Headies, an award ceremony celebrating excellence in the Nigerian music industry, is here.

This year’s event promises to be a spectacular showcase of talent, as it takes place at the prestigious Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, United States.

With over 20 categories up for recognition, including Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Rookie of the Year, the 16th Headies Awards is set to honor outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music scene.

The nominees for each category were revealed back in July, and the list includes some of the biggest names in Nigerian music. Heavyweights like Burna Boy, Rema, Tems, Asake, and Ayra Starr are among those vying for the coveted Headies trophies. With such fierce competition, fans can expect a thrilling night of celebration and rivalry.

To ensure you don’t miss a moment, the 16th Headies Awards will be available for live viewing through various platforms. You can catch the event on HipTV, Channel 324 on DStv, and Channel 74 on GOtv.

Additionally, for those who prefer streaming online, the ceremony will be broadcast live below:

Watch the 16th Headies Awards below: