List of All Nigerian States, Capitals, and Governors (Updated 2025)

Here’s the definitive, always-useful reference to Nigeria’s 36 states, their capitals, and current governors. This clean, alphabetized list is built for students, journalists, civil servants, exam prep, and anyone who needs a quick, accurate lookup.
Quick facts: Nigeria has 36 states and 1 Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The FCT, Abuja, is not a state and is administered by a Minister, not a governor.
Complete List (A–Z)
|State
|Capital
|Governor
|Abia
|Umuahia
|Alex Otti
|Adamawa
|Yola
|Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri
|Akwa Ibom
|Uyo
|Umo Eno
|Anambra
|Awka
|Charles Chukwuma Soludo
|Bauchi
|Bauchi
|Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed
|Bayelsa
|Yenagoa
|Douye Diri
|Benue
|Makurdi
|Hyacinth Iormem Alia
|Borno
|Maiduguri
|Babagana Umara Zulum
|Cross River
|Calabar
|Bassey Edet Otu
|Delta
|Asaba
|Sheriff Oborevwori
|Ebonyi
|Abakaliki
|Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru
|Edo
|Benin City
|Monday Okpebholo
|Ekiti
|Ado-Ekiti
|Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji
|Enugu
|Enugu
|Peter Ndubuisi Mbah
|Gombe
|Gombe
|Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya
|Imo
|Owerri
|Hope Uzodimma
|Jigawa
|Dutse
|Umar Namadi
|Kaduna
|Kaduna
|Uba Sani
|Kano
|Kano
|Abba Kabir Yusuf
|Katsina
|Katsina
|Dikko Umaru Radda
|Kebbi
|Birnin Kebbi
|Nasir Idris
|Kogi
|Lokoja
|Ahmed Usman Ododo
|Kwara
|Ilorin
|AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq
|Lagos
|Ikeja
|Babajide Sanwo-Olu
|Nasarawa
|Lafia
|Abdullahi Sule
|Niger
|Minna
|Mohammed Umaru Bago
|Ogun
|Abeokuta
|Dapo Abiodun
|Ondo
|Akure
|Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa
|Osun
|Osogbo
|Ademola Adeleke
|Oyo
|Ibadan
|Oluseyi “Seyi” Makinde
|Plateau
|Jos
|Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang
|Rivers
|Port Harcourt
|Siminalayi Fubara
|Sokoto
|Sokoto
|Ahmed Aliyu
|Taraba
|Jalingo
|Agbu Kefas
|Yobe
|Damaturu
|Mai Mala Buni
|Zamfara
|Gusau
|Dauda Lawal
Federal Capital Territory (FCT)
- Territory: Federal Capital Territory
- Seat of Government: Abuja
- Administrator: Minister of the FCT (not a governor)
How to Use This Page (and Keep It Evergreen)
- Bookmark this list for quick reference during assignments, interview prep, and government exams.
- Check our update note at the top—governors change after elections, court rulings, or by constitutional succession.
- Know the difference: States have elected governors; the FCT has a minister appointed by the President.
FAQs
How many states are in Nigeria?
36 states plus the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja).
Who administers the FCT?
A Minister of the FCT, not a governor.
When do governors change?
Typically after state elections and inaugurations (and sometimes following court judgments). We keep this list current.