List of All Nigerian States, Capitals, and Governors (Updated 2025)

Here’s the definitive, always-useful reference to Nigeria’s 36 states, their capitals, and current governors. This clean, alphabetized list is built for students, journalists, civil servants, exam prep, and anyone who needs a quick, accurate lookup.

Quick facts: Nigeria has 36 states and 1 Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The FCT, Abuja, is not a state and is administered by a Minister, not a governor.

Complete List (A–Z)

StateCapitalGovernor
AbiaUmuahiaAlex Otti
AdamawaYolaAhmadu Umaru Fintiri
Akwa IbomUyoUmo Eno
AnambraAwkaCharles Chukwuma Soludo
BauchiBauchiBala Abdulkadir Mohammed
BayelsaYenagoaDouye Diri
BenueMakurdiHyacinth Iormem Alia
BornoMaiduguriBabagana Umara Zulum
Cross RiverCalabarBassey Edet Otu
DeltaAsabaSheriff Oborevwori
EbonyiAbakalikiFrancis Ogbonna Nwifuru
EdoBenin CityMonday Okpebholo
EkitiAdo-EkitiBiodun Abayomi Oyebanji
EnuguEnuguPeter Ndubuisi Mbah
GombeGombeMuhammad Inuwa Yahaya
ImoOwerriHope Uzodimma
JigawaDutseUmar Namadi
KadunaKadunaUba Sani
KanoKanoAbba Kabir Yusuf
KatsinaKatsinaDikko Umaru Radda
KebbiBirnin KebbiNasir Idris
KogiLokojaAhmed Usman Ododo
KwaraIlorinAbdulRahman AbdulRazaq
LagosIkejaBabajide Sanwo-Olu
NasarawaLafiaAbdullahi Sule
NigerMinnaMohammed Umaru Bago
OgunAbeokutaDapo Abiodun
OndoAkureLucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa
OsunOsogboAdemola Adeleke
OyoIbadanOluseyi “Seyi” Makinde
PlateauJosCaleb Manasseh Mutfwang
RiversPort HarcourtSiminalayi Fubara
SokotoSokotoAhmed Aliyu
TarabaJalingoAgbu Kefas
YobeDamaturuMai Mala Buni
ZamfaraGusauDauda Lawal

Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

  • Territory: Federal Capital Territory
  • Seat of Government: Abuja
  • Administrator: Minister of the FCT (not a governor)

How to Use This Page (and Keep It Evergreen)

  • Bookmark this list for quick reference during assignments, interview prep, and government exams.
  • Check our update note at the top—governors change after elections, court rulings, or by constitutional succession.
  • Know the difference: States have elected governors; the FCT has a minister appointed by the President.

FAQs

How many states are in Nigeria?
36 states plus the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja).

Who administers the FCT?
A Minister of the FCT, not a governor.

When do governors change?
Typically after state elections and inaugurations (and sometimes following court judgments). We keep this list current.

