List of All Nigerian States, Capitals, and Governors (Updated 2025)

Here’s the definitive, always-useful reference to Nigeria’s 36 states, their capitals, and current governors. This clean, alphabetized list is built for students, journalists, civil servants, exam prep, and anyone who needs a quick, accurate lookup.

Quick facts: Nigeria has 36 states and 1 Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The FCT, Abuja, is not a state and is administered by a Minister, not a governor.

Complete List (A–Z)

State Capital Governor Abia Umuahia Alex Otti Adamawa Yola Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri Akwa Ibom Uyo Umo Eno Anambra Awka Charles Chukwuma Soludo Bauchi Bauchi Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed Bayelsa Yenagoa Douye Diri Benue Makurdi Hyacinth Iormem Alia Borno Maiduguri Babagana Umara Zulum Cross River Calabar Bassey Edet Otu Delta Asaba Sheriff Oborevwori Ebonyi Abakaliki Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru Edo Benin City Monday Okpebholo Ekiti Ado-Ekiti Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji Enugu Enugu Peter Ndubuisi Mbah Gombe Gombe Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya Imo Owerri Hope Uzodimma Jigawa Dutse Umar Namadi Kaduna Kaduna Uba Sani Kano Kano Abba Kabir Yusuf Katsina Katsina Dikko Umaru Radda Kebbi Birnin Kebbi Nasir Idris Kogi Lokoja Ahmed Usman Ododo Kwara Ilorin AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq Lagos Ikeja Babajide Sanwo-Olu Nasarawa Lafia Abdullahi Sule Niger Minna Mohammed Umaru Bago Ogun Abeokuta Dapo Abiodun Ondo Akure Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa Osun Osogbo Ademola Adeleke Oyo Ibadan Oluseyi “Seyi” Makinde Plateau Jos Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang Rivers Port Harcourt Siminalayi Fubara Sokoto Sokoto Ahmed Aliyu Taraba Jalingo Agbu Kefas Yobe Damaturu Mai Mala Buni Zamfara Gusau Dauda Lawal

Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

How to Use This Page (and Keep It Evergreen)

Bookmark this list for quick reference during assignments, interview prep, and government exams.

Check our update note at the top—governors change after elections, court rulings, or by constitutional succession.

Know the difference: States have elected governors; the FCT has a minister appointed by the President.

FAQs

How many states are in Nigeria?

36 states plus the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja).

Who administers the FCT?

A Minister of the FCT, not a governor.

When do governors change?

Typically after state elections and inaugurations (and sometimes following court judgments). We keep this list current.