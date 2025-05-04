Celebrities

Lil Kesh Reveals Battle with Anxiety, Suspected ADHD Since Childhood

By Damilola A.
2 Min Read
Lil Kesh
Lil Kesh

Nigerian rapper and singer Lil Kesh has opened up about his long-term mental health struggles, revealing his experience with anxiety and a self-diagnosed case of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

In a recent interview, the artist reflected on how symptoms associated with ADHD have followed him from childhood into adulthood, affecting both his personal life and his career in the music industry.

Okay.ng reports that while Lil Kesh has not received a formal medical diagnosis, he believes the signs have always been there.

“I don’t like to identify as ADHD, but I have ADHD. I diagnosed myself, but trust me, I know,” he said during the interview.

He acknowledged that while many people may have mild traits of ADHD, it becomes a significant concern when it manifests as a disorder.

“Everybody has a particular level of ADHD to them. But it’s bad when it is a disorder. I’ve had my fair share of that disorder right from when I was a kid,” he shared.

The ‘Shoki’ crooner also spoke candidly about how anxiety has impacted his life, linking much of it to uncertainty, the demands of fame, and various personal challenges.

“I feel like not knowing, lack of clarity… that’s one thing that can give me anxiety. Once I know what it is that I’m dealing with or what type of emotion I’m actually feeling or what my problem really is, that is half solved,” he explained.

