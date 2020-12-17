Sports

Lewandowski beats Ronaldo, Messi to win FIFA Best Player award

Photo of Agency Report with Okay.ng Agency Report with Okay.ngDecember 17, 2020
Less than a minute

Bayern Munich forward, Robert Lewandowski, has won the award for The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year for 2020.

The Polish national team captain was named ahead of Barcelona and Juventus stars – Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – to win the coveted prize.

He emerged the winner of the prize after he helped Bayern to win a treble – the Bundesliga league, Champions League, and the DFB-Pokal trophies.

Lewandowski finished as the top scorer in all three competitions.

More to follow…

Via
Okay.ng
Tags
Photo of Agency Report with Okay.ng Agency Report with Okay.ngDecember 17, 2020
Less than a minute


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button