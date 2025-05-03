Leipzig Stun Bayern Late as Kane’s Bundesliga Title Wait Continues

RB Leipzig forced Bayern Munich to postpone their Bundesliga title celebration after a dramatic 3-3 draw, courtesy of a stoppage-time equaliser by Yussuf Poulsen.

Bayern, playing without their top scorer Harry Kane due to suspension, found themselves two goals down at halftime after defensive errors allowed Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Lukas Klostermann to score.

The Bavarians mounted a swift response early in the second half. Eric Dier and Michael Olise found the net in quick succession, equalising within a minute of each other. Leroy Sane looked to have sealed a memorable comeback with a stunning effort late in the match.

But Leipzig struck in the final seconds through Poulsen, who capitalised on a through ball from Xavi Simons to lift the ball over Urbig, breaking Bayern’s momentum and silencing their celebrations.





“It’s a bit surreal,” said Thomas Mueller, who is preparing for his summer departure. “I feel like a champion, but we need to confirm it next week.”

Despite the draw, Bayern are still firmly in control of the title race, sitting six points ahead of Bayer Leverkusen with a massive goal difference advantage.

In Berlin, Werder Bremen’s hopes of European qualification were dented after Union Berlin clawed back from 2-0 down to draw. Tom Rothe and Laszlo Benes netted for Union, cancelling out a first-half brace by Jens Stage.