Lawmakers Condemn Deplorable State of Calabar–Itu Highway, Demand Urgent Action

Members of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Works have expressed strong concern over the poor condition and slow progress of construction on the Calabar–Itu federal highway, describing the situation as a national emergency that requires immediate intervention from the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The Calabar–Itu road, regarded as one of the oldest and most vital transport arteries in southern Nigeria, connects Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Abia states. It serves as a major trade route for goods and agricultural produce between the South-South and South-East regions, supporting economic growth and regional integration.

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Works, Akinola Alabi, made the remark on Monday during an inspection visit to the Cross River section of the project. The visit formed part of the committee’s constitutional oversight duties aimed at evaluating federal projects and ensuring accountability among contractors handling them.

Alabi was joined by the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works, Usman Banye; Joint Committee Coordinator, Ashley Emenike; Chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Senator representing Cross River South, Asuquo Ekpenyong, among other legislators and officials.





According to the delegation, the lawmakers were disappointed by the poor performance of some contractors and the slow pace of construction despite budgetary provisions and multiple government assurances.

Alabi particularly faulted the decision to switch the road design from asphalt to concrete pavement, stating that the redesign had caused significant delay. He noted that not all contractors handling the project possessed the technical expertise required to manage such large-scale concrete work.

He said, “Even the portions already completed in concrete are not impressive. Not all contractors can handle concrete roads. In exception, HITECH has not done badly with its assigned section.”

Alabi also revealed that the committee would soon convene a public hearing to summon all contractors, representatives of the Federal Ministry of Works, and other relevant stakeholders to explain the causes of delay and outline strategies for immediate completion.





“We need a national emergency on this road. As a parliament, we will invite every contractor, the ministry, controllers, zonal directors, and the minister himself. This road is a lifeline between Cross River and other parts of the South-South. We cannot keep quiet while Nigerians suffer daily on it,” he stated.

The lawmaker emphasized that the committee’s oversight function was not only to identify inefficiencies but also to ensure that public funds were properly utilized to improve critical infrastructure that directly impacts citizens’ lives.

Okay News reports that the Calabar–Itu highway has long been a subject of public frustration due to its dilapidated state and persistent traffic gridlocks, which often cause accidents and impede trade between the South-South and South-East regions.

Also speaking during the inspection, Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, who represents Cross River South Senatorial District, recalled that the oversight visit was a follow-up to a motion he sponsored in the Senate a year earlier. The motion came after a tragic incident in which a pregnant woman went into labour while trapped in traffic along the road and delivered her baby inside a car.

Ekpenyong assured residents that the Federal Government’s attention had been drawn to the matter and that steps were being taken to fast-track the completion of the project. He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that the road becomes safe and fully motorable for commuters.

The lawmakers’ visit has rekindled hope among road users who have endured hardship on the route for years. They urged the Federal Government to prioritize the Calabar–Itu road project, describing it as an essential link for national integration and economic development.