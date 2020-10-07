Lawan congratulates new Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli on his appointment as the 19th Emir of Zazzau.

Lawan in a statement issued by his Special Adviser (Media), Ola Awoniyi, describes the appointment of Alhaji Bamali by the Kaduna State Government as well deserved and expresses hope that the new Emir will meet the high expectations of the revered office and justify the trust and confidence that his people have expressed in his character and ability through his selection and appointment.

The Senate President also congratulates the state authorities and particularly the people of Zazzau Emirate for the peaceful and smooth transition after the painful exit of their 18th Emir.

Lawan prays that the reign of the new Emir like that of his predecessor will enhance peace and development in Zazzau Emirate and Kaduna State.