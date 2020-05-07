Featured

Latest News Headlines in Nigeria — May 7, 2020

Photo of Okay.ng Okay.ng May 7, 2020
Less than a minute
Nigerian News Headlines
Headlines

Welcome to our latest news headlines in Nigeria page, where we share the top happenings for you to access.

Here are some headlines underneath for reading pleasure underneath:

COVID-19: IMF sends $3.4bn emergency loan to Nigeria

Meet the new Emir of Rano Inuwa appointed by Ganduje

COVID-19 in Katsina: Masari orders lockdown of Malumfashi LGA

COVID-19: Bauchi governor asks residents not to do business with anyone outside state

COVID-19: Patient runs away from isolation centre in Bauchi

Buhari appoints former IGP Suleiman Abba as Chairman Police Trust Fund BoT



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
3,145
Deaths
103
Recovered
534
Active
2,508
Last updated: May 7, 2020 - 2:45 am (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
3,821,726
+1,883
Deaths
265,045
+208
Recovered
1,298,917
Active
2,257,170
Last updated: May 7, 2020 - 2:45 am (+01:00)


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Okay.ng

Okay.ng

Okay.ng launched under OKN MEDIA PUBLISHING (RC Number: 2993580) in the year 2012 is an independent digital news platform with thousands of page views and unique visitors every month
Back to top button
Close