Latest News Headlines in Nigeria — May 7, 2020
Welcome to our latest news headlines in Nigeria page, where we share the top happenings for you to access.
Here are some headlines underneath for reading pleasure underneath:
COVID-19: IMF sends $3.4bn emergency loan to Nigeria
Meet the new Emir of Rano Inuwa appointed by Ganduje
COVID-19 in Katsina: Masari orders lockdown of Malumfashi LGA
COVID-19: Bauchi governor asks residents not to do business with anyone outside state
COVID-19: Patient runs away from isolation centre in Bauchi
Buhari appoints former IGP Suleiman Abba as Chairman Police Trust Fund BoT
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
3,145
Deaths
103
Recovered
534
Active
2,508
Last updated: May 7, 2020 - 2:45 am (+01:00)
COVID-19 across the World
Confirmed
3,821,726
+1,883
Deaths
265,045
+208
Recovered
1,298,917
Active
2,257,170
Last updated: May 7, 2020 - 2:45 am (+01:00)