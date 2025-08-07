Late Olubadan Honoured with Book Presentation as Family Transforms Mourning into Tribute

In a heartfelt tribute to the late Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, the Olakulehin Royal Family is set to present a commemorative book titled “How Not to Be a King” at a public ceremony.

Initially scheduled to celebrate the monarch’s 90th birthday and first year on the throne, the presentation has taken on a more solemn significance following his death on July 7, 2025—just two days after his birthday and five days before what would have been his first coronation anniversary.

According to a formal invitation signed by Chief Solomon Ayoade, the Chief Press Secretary to the late monarch, the event will take place at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 1:00 p.m.

The book, which chronicles the monarch’s journey, is described as a compilation of his personal reflections, testimonials from close family, members of the Olubadan-in-Council, associates, and friends who were part of his legacy.





“The family has decided to go ahead with the public presentation of the book, ‘How Not to Be a King’, as a way of honouring and immortalising the values and leadership ideals of the late Oba Olakulehin,” the statement read.

Oba Olakulehin’s leadership was marked by his wisdom, humility, and firm commitment to unity within Ibadanland. He was also widely respected for his efforts toward cultural preservation and educational advocacy.

The Olakulehin family expressed hope for a significant turnout at the event, calling on dignitaries, traditional leaders, and members of the public to participate in the celebration of the late monarch’s legacy.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde is expected to lead the list of dignitaries attending the event, along with prominent government officials and respected figures from across the state.





okay.ng reports that the book presentation will also serve as part of the final rites in honour of the late traditional ruler, marking the end of an era in Ibadan’s traditional history.