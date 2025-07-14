Lai Mohammed: Buhari Was a Mentor, Father Figure and Humanist

Former Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, has paid an emotional tribute to late President Muhammadu Buhari, describing his death as a “deeply personal loss” that has left a void in both national and personal memory.

In a heartfelt statement issued on Monday, Mohammed recalled his last moments with the former president, saying he spent three nights with Buhari during a recent visit to Daura, Katsina State, before the president was flown abroad for treatment.

“Our special relationship transcended our time in office, as I made sure I kept in touch with him after he left Abuja, and during my last visit to Daura, I spent three nights with him,” the former minister said.

Buhari, who died on Sunday at a clinic in London after a prolonged illness, was more than just a political leader to Mohammed. He called him a mentor, pillar of support, and father figure.





“Many have rightly described him in their tributes as a rare patriot, a man of unwavering faith and character, an incorruptible leader, a humble statesman and the very epitome of honesty,” he said.

“But beyond those noble attributes, President Buhari was a true humanist, a man who constantly prioritised empathy, compassion and the well-being of others in all his actions.”

Mohammed, who served as the official spokesman for Buhari’s administration for nearly eight years, recalled the president’s personal concern for his well-being despite the enormous responsibilities he carried.

“Throughout the nearly eight years that I served as the spokesman for his government, he always asked after my well-being and how I was coping with the demands of the job, even though the burden he bore was infinitely heavier,” he noted.





“On one occasion, he publicly remarked, ‘I pity Lai Mohammed.’”

He also revealed that their final meeting occurred during the last Ramadan in Kaduna, where despite not being expected to receive visitors, Buhari made time for him.

“We spent many hours together, just the two of us. Little did I know it would be our last meeting on this side of the great divide,” he said.

Since Buhari was flown to London for medical care, Mohammed said he had been keeping in touch through aides and monitoring his condition closely.

“In his eyes, I could do no wrong, and that unwavering support meant the world to me,” he said.

He described the opportunity to work closely with the late president as a privilege of a lifetime, and prayed for Allah’s mercy upon Buhari’s soul.

“I pray that Almighty God will forgive all his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah Firdaus. May He also comfort his family and all Nigerians who mourn the loss of this remarkable man.”