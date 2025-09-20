Lagride Targets 70% Lagos Market with Electric Vehicle Rollout

Lagride, the Lagos State–backed e-hailing platform, has unveiled 100 new electric vehicles (EVs) as part of its plan to dominate the city’s ride-hailing industry. The company said the initiative aligns with its goal of capturing 70 percent of Lagos’s e-hailing market over the next three years.

The 100 EVs are the first phase of a wider strategy to introduce more than 3,000 electric vehicles into its fleet, contributing to Lagos’s transition toward cleaner, smarter mobility. Each vehicle has a range of 333 kilometers, capable of handling a round trip between Lagos and Ibadan without recharging.

Lagride’s PR and Communications Lead, Ifeanyi Abraham, noted that the move aligns Lagos with global transport standards seen in cities such as Dubai. “We are now moving decisively in the same direction with professional driver training, technology that serves the public, and vehicles that protect the environment,” he said.

Executive Director Adeniyi Saliu emphasized the rollout’s role in driving economic growth through job creation in areas like driver training, fleet management, and maintenance. He also highlighted flexible vehicle ownership schemes for drivers, ranging from 18 months to four years, designed to increase earnings and improve livelihoods.





According to Saliu, the company intends to add 5,000 vehicles to its fleet within three years, with over 3,000 being electric. He said this would cut fuel dependency, lower operational costs, and improve driver income. “Our plan, objectively, is to take at least 70% of this market because of the scale of our investments in assets, infrastructure, and people,” he added.

The expansion builds on Lagos State’s partnership with CIG Motors, which in 2024 facilitated the acquisition of 5,000 vehicles, including 1,000 EVs. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the initiative aligns with the state’s vision of a modern, sustainable public transport system.