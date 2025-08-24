Lagos Unveils Leather Processing Hub, Targets 10,000 Jobs

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has officially commissioned a state-of-the-art leather processing and manufacturing hub in Mushin, projecting the creation of 10,000 direct jobs and positioning Lagos as a key leather logistics hub in West Africa.

The newly inaugurated facility, named after the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, was launched during her three-day official visit to Lagos. The hub is fully equipped with modern leatherwork machinery designed for the mass production of shoes, bags, belts, packaging items, and other leather goods.

In a statement signed by Gboyega Akosile, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, the hub is expected to provide immediate solutions for Nano, Small, Medium and Medium Enterprises (NSMMEs) struggling to fulfill bulk orders due to lack of capacity and modern equipment.

Commissioning the project, Mrs. Tinubu praised it as a landmark initiative that highlights Lagos as the heartbeat of enterprise and innovation in Nigeria. She explained that the hub aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda aimed at driving economic diversification through industrialisation, digitisation, and creative manufacturing.





She said:

“Those who will work directly in this space must dedicate themselves to excellence, hard work, and embrace continuous learning and position their products to compete in the global market.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu further revealed that the leather hub is expected to generate over $250 million annually in export revenue once it becomes fully operational. He stressed that more than 150,000 artisans would benefit from training and start-up support at the facility.

According to him, about 70 percent of the employment opportunities will be dedicated to youths, women, and artisans, ensuring widespread empowerment. The governor pledged that the project would be sustained through transparent regulation, infrastructure upgrades, and linkages to fashion districts, e-commerce platforms, and transport systems including rail services.





Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, the Lagos State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, emphasized that the hub will lower production costs for artisans while improving product quality for both local and international markets.