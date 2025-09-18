Lagos Tragedy: Six More Lives Lost in Afriland Towers Fire as Death Toll Climbs to 10

The fire disaster at Afriland Towers on Broad Street, Lagos Island, has claimed additional lives, bringing the confirmed death toll to 10.

Officials of United Capital Plc, an investment and financial services firm located on the 3rd and 4th floors of the high-rise, disclosed on Thursday morning that six of their staff members died in the inferno. This was in addition to the four employees of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) who were earlier confirmed dead on Wednesday.

The fire reportedly began in the inverter room at the basement around 1:30 pm on Tuesday, unleashing thick smoke that engulfed the structure and forced workers to scramble for safety. Eyewitnesses described scenes of people attempting desperate escapes through windows before emergency responders arrived.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, alongside the Federal Fire Service, battled to contain the flames. Nine individuals were rescued, with five successfully revived, while four remained unconscious during the emergency operation.





In its official statement, United Capital Plc expressed deep sorrow:

“It is with profound grief that the Management and Staff of United Capital Plc announce the passing of six of our dear colleagues, following the tragic fire at Afriland Towers on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

Our departed colleagues were an integral part of our company and family. Their painful loss leaves an immeasurable void. We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones… We are making preparations for an appropriate memorial service to honour their lives.”





The company also thanked emergency workers for their swift intervention, stressing that its focus remains on supporting bereaved families during this period of mourning.

okay.ng reports that efforts to reach the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) for updated casualty figures were unsuccessful as of press time.