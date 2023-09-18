Lagos State Police Command Sets Up Committee to Investigate Mohbad’s Death

The Lagos State Police Command has taken a significant step towards unraveling the circumstances surrounding the untimely demise of the popular Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known as Mohbad.

In a bid to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation, the command has inaugurated a special committee for this purpose.

Present at the inauguration of the committee were key family members, including Mr. Aloba, the father of the late singer, and his grandmother.

This development comes in response to growing concerns and public demands for clarity regarding the circumstances of Mohbad’s death.

Commissioner Idowu Owohunwa, who oversees the Lagos State Police Command, made a compelling statement during the committee’s inauguration.

He emphasized the command’s commitment to achieving justice in this matter.

“Let it be known that we have unique access to INTERPOL, and we are fully prepared to employ all available resources to ensure that everyone connected to this case, particularly the death of Mohbad, is identified and brought to account for their level of involvement,” Commissioner Owohunwa declared on Monday.