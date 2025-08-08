News

Lagos State Defends Ban on Single-Use Styrofoam, Cites Public Health and Environmental Risks

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Styrofoam
Styrofoam

The Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to the ban on single-use styrofoam, stressing that the decision was based on public health, environmental sustainability, and scientific evidence, not political motives.

The state, in January 2024, outlawed the use of styrofoam and other single-use plastics after years of advocacy from environmental experts, civil society groups, and community health stakeholders.

In a statement posted on his verified X handle, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, acknowledged that the ban faced initial resistance but said the evidence behind it was “clear and irrefutable.”

“Our decision to ban styrofoam was unpopular, but necessary. We stood on irrefutable research: this material clogs drains, contaminates our water, and poisons our food chain. It wasn’t politics, it was public health,” Wahab stated.

He noted that styrofoam waste has long been a major contributor to clogged drainage systems, pollution of water bodies, and contamination of the food chain, posing serious risks to human health and the environment.

Wahab also expressed appreciation to residents for complying with the directive and choosing more eco-friendly alternatives.

“To every Lagosian who adapted: Thank you. You’ve helped reduce flooding and protect our children’s future,” he added.

The ban, according to the state government, is part of a broader environmental agenda to combat flooding, reduce plastic pollution, and safeguard public health in Africa’s most populous city.

