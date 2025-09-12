Lagos Speaker Obasa Hints at Governorship Ambition, Unlikely to Seek Re-Election

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has hinted that he may not seek another term as a legislator, revealing that his attention could be shifting to higher political responsibilities, including a potential governorship run.

Obasa spoke during an interview on Television Continental (TVC) on Thursday, where he addressed questions about his political future and past remarks suggesting his next step could be the Senate or the Lagos governorship.

“Every politician has ambitions, but you get to a stage where you cannot determine what comes next. If you believe in the party structure, you understand that it’s about consultation, consensus, and the leadership’s direction,” Obasa said.

He explained that while his personal aspiration to run for higher office remains alive, the decision ultimately rests with his party’s leadership.

Obasa, who recently survived a leadership crisis that briefly saw him removed as Speaker, admitted that he is unlikely to pursue a fifth term in the House of Assembly.





Asked if he would seek re-election, he replied: