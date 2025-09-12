Politics

Lagos Speaker Obasa Hints at Governorship Ambition, Unlikely to Seek Re-Election

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read
Mudashiru Obasa
Mudashiru Obasa

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has hinted that he may not seek another term as a legislator, revealing that his attention could be shifting to higher political responsibilities, including a potential governorship run.

Obasa spoke during an interview on Television Continental (TVC) on Thursday, where he addressed questions about his political future and past remarks suggesting his next step could be the Senate or the Lagos governorship.

“Every politician has ambitions, but you get to a stage where you cannot determine what comes next. If you believe in the party structure, you understand that it’s about consultation, consensus, and the leadership’s direction,” Obasa said.

He explained that while his personal aspiration to run for higher office remains alive, the decision ultimately rests with his party’s leadership.

Obasa, who recently survived a leadership crisis that briefly saw him removed as Speaker, admitted that he is unlikely to pursue a fifth term in the House of Assembly.

- Advertisement -

Asked if he would seek re-election, he replied:

“Not really,” suggesting that his political focus may soon move beyond the Assembly.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article Kano Governor Welcomes Separated Conjoined Twins Hassana and Hussaina Back From Saudi Arabia
Next Article VIDEO: Hilda Baci Launches Ambitious World Record Jollof Rice Attempt in Lagos

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,520.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,065.00
Sell₦2,105.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 20 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Air Peace
Air Peace Crew Challenge NSIB Report Over Alleged Alcohol and Drug Test Results
News Top stories
Federal Government Endorses Hilda Baci’s Giant Jollof Record Attempt in Lagos
News
NNPC trains 6,000 farmers to tackle food crisis
News
Burkina Faso ends visa fees for Africans
News
VIDEO: Hilda Baci Launches Ambitious World Record Jollof Rice Attempt in Lagos
Celebrities
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like