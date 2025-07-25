Lagos Shines Globally for Vibrant Nightlife, Ranks 14th in the World

Lagos has earned global recognition for its energetic nightlife scene, emerging as the 14th top nightlife city in the world and second in Africa, coming only behind Cape Town.

This ranking was based on an international survey conducted by Time Out Magazine, which gathered insights from city residents and nightlife specialists. According to the results, 79% of Lagosians expressed satisfaction with the city’s late-night atmosphere and offerings.

The survey placed Lagos ahead of several iconic African cities, including Cairo and Marrakech, which came in 15th and 19th globally. The city’s eclectic mix of high-end lounges and underground rave spots was credited for boosting its appeal. Notably, venues such as SweatItOutLagos and Our Group Therapy were highlighted as emblematic of Lagos’ growing nightlife culture.

Reacting to the development, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, stated that the rating is a testament to the effectiveness of the current administration’s security policies.





“It shows that the security architecture put in place by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is working. It speaks to the number of tourists who pour into Lagos daily and the success of the last Detty December,” he noted.

Omotoso further disclosed that efforts are underway to integrate key tourism events into an official calendar, especially for the bustling fourth quarter.

Additionally, Lagos will make history by becoming the first African city to host the prestigious EI (water race) Championship this year. Omotoso emphasized the economic significance of the festive season: “The end-of-the-year events, popularly described as Detty December, always have huge positive effects on the socio-economic landscape of the state.”

okay.ng reports that this accolade follows a previous milestone where Lagos ranked 6th globally in Time Out’s September 2024 list, surpassing global cities like Manchester and Rotterdam.





Time Out Magazine operates across 333 cities in 59 countries and has been a leading voice in urban culture since 1968.