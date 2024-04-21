Lagos Seals RCCG Church Facilities Over Illegal Wastewater Discharge

The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office has taken decisive action against the Redeemed Christian Church of God (Jesus Sanctuary) located in the Surulere area of the state, sealing off its administrative and kitchen facilities over alleged waste pollution.

The closure, announced by the State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, via his official handle on Saturday, comes in response to numerous complaints from concerned residents living near the church complex in Masha, Surulere.

According to Wahab, the move was prompted by the church’s alleged “reckless discharge of wastewater into the surrounding environment,” which posed significant environmental and health risks to the community.

The Commissioner wrote: “Following a public complaint received from concerned residents, the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office #lswmomedia in enforcing the provisions of the Environmental Management and Protection Law 2017, sealed off the administrative and kitchen complex of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Jesus Sanctuary, Masha, Surulere, Lagos for indiscriminate discharge of wastewater into the environment.

“Illegal discharge of wastewater into the environment endangers the lives of citizens as it leads to soil pollution and groundwater contamination, causing waterborne diseases such as cholera, dysentery, and diarrhoea.

“The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office encourages all Lagosians to desist from such acts and report all illegal activities leading to the pollution of the environment.”

The Commissioner also urged all Lagosians to refrain from engaging in activities that endanger public health and environmental sustainability, emphasizing the need for compliance with environmental regulations to create a cleaner and safer environment for all.