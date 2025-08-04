Lagos Releases Complete List of 176 Illegal Estates in Lekki, Ajah, Epe

The Lagos State Government has officially blacklisted 176 estate developments deemed illegal for operating without layout approvals, primarily located in Eti-Osa, Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki, and Epe local government areas.

The announcement was made on Monday by Engr. Oluwole Sotire, Permanent Secretary of the Office of Physical Planning, who confirmed that the affected estate owners failed to obtain the necessary planning authorisations from the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

According to the state’s directive, these estate developers have been issued a 21-day ultimatum to submit all required documentation to regularize their status and begin processing layout approvals. Failure to comply could result in further enforcement actions, including possible demolition or prosecution.

“The listed estates have not complied with the statutory requirement to obtain layout approvals, thereby undermining Lagos’ vision of an organised and resilient smart city,” Sotire stated.





He added that the government’s decision aligns with its T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda, aimed at achieving sustainable development, transparency, and efficiency in urban planning.

The state also emphasized that developers and real estate operators must be registered with the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA), which oversees compliance, monitors standards, and protects buyers from fraudulent practices.

Among the high-profile estates named are Adron Homes (Elerangbe), Diamond Estate (Eputu), Cedarwood Estates (Eleko), Royal View Estate (Ikota), Prime Water View Garden (Ikate Elegushi), and Lekki County Homes (Ikota).

This crackdown signals a renewed effort by the Lagos government to curb unregulated property development that often leads to infrastructure strain, flooding, and environmental degradation in rapidly expanding districts such as Ibeju-Lekki and Ajah.





Property buyers have been advised to conduct due diligence by verifying the approval status of any estate with the relevant state agencies before making investments.

A complete list of all 176 blacklisted estates released by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development can be found below;

1. Achor Homes, Elephane, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

2. Adron Homes, Shangisha/Ketu, Kosofe L.G.A

3. Ajiwe Gardens, Okun-Fa, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

4. Apex Garden Estate, Ogombo, Eti-Osa L.G.A

5. Apple Spark Park, Ado-Odo, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

6. Beach Front Garden, Akodo, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

7. Beech Housing Estate, Okun-Fa, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

8. Brick & Bar Estate (Phase 1-3), Lemi Campaign Tropicana, Ibeju – Lekki L.G.A

9. Brightwater Estate Limited, Eleko, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

10. Cedarwood Boulevard Estate, Okun-Ajah, Eti-Osa L.G.A

11. Cedarwood Courts Phase 1 and 2, Eleko, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

12. Cedarwood Estate (Sapphire Phase), Okunfolu, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

13. Comforter Estate Phase 1 and 2, Idado, Ibeju – Lekki L.G.A

14. Cosmostone Estate, Eleju, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

15. Courtland Villas, Sangotedo, Eti-Osa L.G.A

16. Crown City Estate, Eleko, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

17. Diamond Estate Phase 1, Bogije, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

18. Diamond Builders Estate, Eleko, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

19. Dominion Garden Park, Aiyeteju, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

20. Dominion Garden Park Extension, Elepahne, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

21. Eagle’s Pride Smart City, Ogogoro Village, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

22. Eden Garden Estate, Orimedu, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

23. Eden’s Court, Ogogoro, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

24. Excel Villas Estate, Ogogoro, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

25. Folaestate Estate Phase 2, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

26. Folaestate Estate Phase 2 Extension, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

27. Folaestate Estate Phase 3 Extension, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

28. Folaestate Extension 2, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

29. Folaestate Extension 2, Elepahne, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

30. Folaestate Phase 1, Eleko, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

31. Fortune Garden Estate, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

32. Future Estate, Okun-Ise, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

33. Future Gate Estate, Eleko, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

34. Golden Prime Estate, Aiyeteju, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

35. Greenlife Estate, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

36. Green Villa Estate, Elepahne, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

37. Hilltop Estate, Eleko, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

38. Imperial Court, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

39. Jebako City Estate, Eleko, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

40. Jekonmo Estate, Eleko, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

41. Orange Ville Estate, Phase 1, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

42. Legacy Garden Estate, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

43. Lekki County Homes, Ikota, Eti-Osa L.G.A

44. Lekki Diamond City Phase 1, Eleko, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

45. Lekki Palms Estate, Olomowewe, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

46. Liberty Park 1 & 2, Ogogoro, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

47. Liberty Park 3, Ogogoro, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

48. Liberty Springs Estate, Ajah, Ikorodu L.G.A

49. Living Stone Estate 1-3, Okun-Ajah, Eti-Osa L.G.A

50. London Park Estate, Eleko, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

51. London Park Phase 2, Eleko, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

52. Meridian Boulevard, Okun-Ajah, Eti-Osa L.G.A

53. Middlechase Estate, Ogombo Village Road, Sangotedo Eti-Osa L.G.A

54. Mufurufu Estate, Okun-Ise, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

55. Nature Estate, Orimedu, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

56. Nature Estate Phase 1 & 2, Eleko, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

57. Oak Haven Estate (Okunfa Phase 2), Eleko, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

58. Ogombo Prime Estate, Ogombo, Eti-Osa L.G.A

59. Omega Nest Estate, Phase 2, Sangotedo, Eti-Osa L.G.A

60. Orange Ville Estate, Orimedu, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

61. Pacific Heritage, Ogombo, Eti-Osa L.G.A

62. Peace Garden Estate, Ojo-Badagry Rd.

63. Perfection Garden Phase 1, Eleko

64. Pine Stone Estate, Eleko, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

65. Platinum Pride Estate, Eleko

66. Platinum Pride Estate Phase 1, Eleko

67. Royal Garden Estate, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

68. Royal Haven Garden, Eleko, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

69. Rydal Court, Eleko, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

70. Sandfill Estate, Aiyeteju, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

71. Shalom Estate, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

72. Shelter Estate, Eleko

73. Shelter View Estate, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

74. Silver Spring Court, Orimedu, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

75. Silverwood Estate, Orimedu, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

76. Silverwood Estate, Phase 2, Eleko

77. Smart City Estate, Aiyeteju, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

78. Springfield Garden, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

79. The Beechwood Park Estate, Eleko, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

80. Trinity Garden Phase 2, Elepahne Ibeju L.G.A

81. Palm View Estate, Awoyaya, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

82. Paradiso Estate, Awoyaya, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

83. Paragon Terraces, Abraham Adesanya, Ajah, Eti-Osa L.G.A

84. Peninsula Garden Estate, Sangotedo, Eti-Osa L.G.A

85. Pecan Estate, Bogije, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

86. Peninsula Estate, Lekki Scheme 2, Eti-Osa L.G.A

87. Prime Water View Estate, Lekki Phase 1, Eti-Osa L.G.A

88. Property Mart Estate, Awoyaya, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

89. Victory Park Estate, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

90. Victory Garden, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

91. Walton Gate Estate, Ogombo Road, Ajah, Eti-Osa L.G.A

92. Westwood Park Estate, Phase 1, Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

93. Westwood Garden Estate, Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

94. Westpoint Garden Phase II, Oko Addo, Ajah – Eti-Osa L.G.A

95. Westwood Park Estate, Phase II, Sangotedo Eti-Osa L.G.A

96. Flourish Residence, Sangotedo Eti-Osa L.G.A

97. Westwood Park Estate, Sangotedo Eti-Osa L.G.A

98. Spring Gardens Estate, Lafiaji – Eti-Osa L.G.A

99. Stonehedge Estate, Lafiaji – Eti-Osa L.G.A

100. Southern Greens Estate, Ajah – Eti-Osa L.G.A

101. Shalom Court – Harris Drive, Satellite, Ojo L.G.A

102. Sunshine Estate – Harris Drive, Satellite, Ojo L.G.A

103. Crystal Garden – Harris Drive, Satellite, Ojo L.G.A

104. Victoria Crest 3 – Thomas Estate, Ajah – Eti-Osa L.G.A

105. Victoria Crest 4 – Orchid Road, Lekki – Eti-Osa L.G.A

106. Rapid View Estate – Akoto, Epe L.G.A

107. Rapid Homes Estate – Ikota, Lekki Expressway, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

108. Royal Palm Villas – Along Gen. Paint Road, Lekki L.G.A

109. Urban Shelter Estate – Lakowe, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

110. Hillcrest Estate, Sangotedo – Eti-Osa L.G.A

111. Discovery Park Estate – Olugbokun Village, Ekoisin – Epe L.G.A

112. Olive Garden Estate – Along Oke Osorun Road, Epe L.G.A

113. Bloom Heaven Estate – Idi Orogbo Village, Ketu – Epe L.G.A

114. Lakeview Estate – Oko Orisan, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

115. Lakeview Estate – Along Orchid Road, Agungi, Eti-Osa

116. Lakeview Estate – Abijo GRA, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

117. Havilah Villas – Orchid Road, Lekki

118. Havilah Villas – Abraham Adesanya Estate, Ajah

119. Lekki Sunrise Estate – Along Orchid Road, Lekki – Ibeju-Lekki

120. Beechwood Park Estate 1, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

121. Beechwood Park Estate 2, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

122. Urban Shelter Estate, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

123. Lekki Pride Estate, Ajah, Lekki

124. MHIC Park Estate, Ajah – Lekki

125. Ocean Palms Estate, Idowu Close, Beside V.G.C, Lekki-Epe

126. Ocean Palms Estate, Idowu Close, Beside V.G.C, Lekki-Epe

127. Urban City Estate – Beside Lekki Free Trade Zone, Ibeju-Lekki

128. Urban Prime 1, 2, 3, Abraham Adesanya, Ajah

129. Urban Prime 4, 5, 6, Ogombo Road, Ajah

130. Urban Prime Estate – Behind Abraham Adesanya, Ajah

131. Crystal Estate 2, 3 & 4, Harris Drive, Off Regional Road, Lekki-Epe

132. Barandywa Estate, Along Ikorodu Road, Epe

133. Haven Gardens Estate, Along Old Court Street, Epe

134. Mican Villas Estate 1, Along Old Court Street, Lekki-Epe

135. Haven Court Estate, Along Old Court Street, Epe

136. Whispering Gardens Estate, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

137. Sapphire Estate, Along Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

138. Morenike Villa Estate, Awoyaya, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

139. Regent Park Estate, Phase 2, Awoyaya, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

140. Westpoint Estate, Phase 2, Awoyaya, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

141. Mayfair Gardens Estate, Awoyaya, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

142. Fountain Estate, Oribanwa, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

143. Goodwill Estate, Oribanwa, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

144. Oribanwa Estate, Oribanwa, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

145. FOC Estate – Bogije, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

146. Chrisland Estate, Shapati, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

147. Oakview Estate, Opposite Shapati, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

148. Lekki Affordable Estate – Olokonla Village, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

149. Eti-Osa East, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

150. Eti-Osa North, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

151. Eti-Osa Central, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

152. Olive Garden Estate, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Bogije

153. Olive Park Estate, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

154. Olive Court Estate, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

155. Lekki Pride Estate 1, 2, 3, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

156. Richfield Garden Estate, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

157. Urban Prime Estate 4, Ogombo Road, Ajah

158. Dukia Africa 1 & 2, Sala, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

159. Urban Shelter Estate, Orimedu Town, Ibeju-Lekki

160. Wura City Estate, Orimedu Town, Ibeju-Lekki

161. Orimedu Estate, Orimedu Town, Ibeju-Lekki

162. White House Estate, Igando Road, Epe

163. Alpha Grace Estate, Ketu-Epe Road, Epe

164. Dukia Africa Estate, Ketu-Epe Road, Epe

165. Legend Smart City, Ketu-Epe Road, Epe

166. Triumph Garden Estate, Ketu-Epe Road, Epe

167. Grand City Atlantic, Along Ketu-Epe Road, Epe

168. Home Of Peace, Epe

169. Legend City Estate, Along Ketu-Epe Road, Epe

170. Green Park Estate, Epe

171. City View Estate, Along Epe-Ijebu Road

172. Halley Estate, Along Epe-Ijebu Road

173. Crystal View Estate, Along Epe-Ijebu Road

174. Florence Garden Resort, Off Epe-Itoikin Road, Epe L.G.A

175. Wonderland Estate, Off Epe-Itoikin Road, Epe L.G.A

176. Delight Estate and Resort, Off Epe-Itoikin Road, Epe L.G.A