Lagos Police Smash Criminal Rings, 68 Suspects Nabbed in Month-Long Operations

The Lagos State Police Command has carried out a sweeping crackdown on violent crime, arresting 68 suspects over the past month for offences including armed robbery, kidnapping, and illegal firearm possession.

Commissioner of Police Olohundare Jimoh disclosed the arrests on Monday during a press briefing at the Ikeja command headquarters, where he showcased seized weapons and other recovered items.

According to him, the coordinated operations yielded four vehicles, 17 assorted firearms — among them English pistols, a Beretta pistol, an AK-49 rifle, locally made pistols — along with 99 rounds of ammunition. Police also seized 19 phones, six laptops, tablets, and other incriminating materials.

One highlight of the operation was the arrest of seven armed robbery suspects on July 30 by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit in Surulere. The men, aged between 42 and 49, allegedly hijacked fuel tankers and targeted goods across Lagos and neighbouring states.





“The suspects impersonated security personnel by wearing camouflage uniforms of security agencies,” CP Jimoh revealed.

The command also dismantled a car theft network when, on July 17, officers tracked down a 30-year-old gang leader in Ogijo, Ogun State. He allegedly gained employment as a driver before stealing vehicles, dismantling them, and selling the parts. His arrest led to the capture of a 39-year-old accomplice in Iba, Lagos, and the discovery of stolen parts at Ladipo Auto Spare Parts Market.

On July 18, Ikeja Division intercepted a “one-chance” robbery gang along Agege Motor Road after a woman raised an alarm from a moving minibus. She was allegedly shoved out of the vehicle. Three suspects aged 20, 22, and 53 were detained, and officers recovered 21 mobile phones, an axe, bricks, stones, and a broken bottle suspected to have been used in assaults.

The crackdown also led to the arrest of two robbery suspects on July 22 by Ketu Division officers during a patrol along Ikorodu Road, Mile 12.





Jimoh expressed gratitude to Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun for modern crime-fighting tools and to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for operational support. All suspects remain in custody and will be charged after investigations conclude.

okay.ng reports that the command’s intensified surveillance and strategic raids follow growing public concerns over violent crime in Lagos.