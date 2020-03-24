Lagos orders closure of all markets over coronavirus

The Lagos State has ordered the closure of markets, stores in the state with effect from Thursday.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this during a press conference while giving update on the issue of coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to him, markets that sell essential commodities such as medical equipment, water, foodstuff are exempted.

He said: “It is not a total lockdown, we still want people on essential services to go about their normal activities.

“We are trying to de-centralise markets in Lagos. This is why we want to use some of our closed schools as markets, so people can buy food and medicine without going a long distance.

“It is only when you are alive that you can talk about economics and finance.”