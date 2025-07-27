News

Lagos Medical Services Under Threat as Doctors Declares 3-Day Strike

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
3 Min Read

Medical doctors employed by the Lagos State Government under the umbrella of the Medical Guild have declared a three-day warning strike beginning 8:00 a.m. on Monday, July 28, 2025, in protest over what they described as the “unlawful and disrespectful” deduction of their salaries.

The industrial action, which was ratified by over 385 members during an emergency congress, is set to end by 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 31, 2025, and may be followed by an indefinite strike if the government fails to address the union’s demands.

At a press briefing held at the Guild’s secretariat in Lagos, Dr Japhet Olugbogi, Chairman of the Medical Guild, traced the dispute back to April when the state government unilaterally deducted salaries from medical and dental officers without any prior dialogue.

Following persistent engagement, the deductions were reversed, and a six-member conciliation committee, comprising representatives from both the Guild and the government, was set up. It was agreed that all parties would maintain the status quo until a resolution was reached,” Dr Olugbogi explained.

However, he revealed that the Lagos State Treasury Office defied the agreement and again deducted doctors’ salaries in July, prompting the union to declare the warning strike.

The Guild is demanding the immediate reversal of the July salary deductions and the full payment of 12-month revised CONMESS arrears owed to honorary consultants at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH.

Dr Olugbogi voiced serious concern over the dwindling morale in the health sector and the broader economic pressure doctors are facing.

It is disheartening that the most senior medical doctor in the Lagos State system earns less than $1,100. Instead of supporting our members, the government is cutting from their already inadequate income. This cannot be allowed to continue,” he said.

He also issued a 21-day ultimatum to the state government, stressing that failure to meet the union’s demands could trigger a full-scale indefinite strike.

Dr Adekunle Akinade, Secretary of the Medical Guild, confirmed the union is prepared to escalate its actions if there’s no prompt government response.

The Guild appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene decisively to prevent further destabilization of healthcare delivery in the state.

