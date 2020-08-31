Lagos health commissioner recovers from coronavirus

A week after contracting the deadly COVID-19, the Lagos State commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, is now free from the virus.

Gbenga Omotoso, the state commissioner for information and strategy, made this announcement in a statement on Monday morning.

According to the statement, Abayomi retook a COVID-19 PCR test which returned negative Sunday evening.

The statement reads: “It is with gratitude to God that I announce the recovery and subsequent negative test for COVID-19 of the honourable commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi.

“Following the mandatory isolation, the commissioner retook a COVID-19 PCR test which returned negative yesterday evening.

“Abayomi is very grateful and humbled by the deep concern shown and expressed by executive council members, civil servants, Lagos residents, Nigerians, both locally and in the diaspora, through prayers, messages, phone calls and gifts.

“He will be returning to his full duties gradually and remains resolute in delivering the mandate of Mr Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whom he says stood by him steadfastly in these trying times and is very appreciative of.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu, the incident commander, is excited by the news and urges Lagosians to realise that COVID-19 is still with us; they should keep obeying the guidelines- watching their hands, wearing face masks and avoiding large gatherings, among others.”