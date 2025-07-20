Lagos Govt Warns Against Fake Agents Selling Non-Existent Homes in State-Owned Estates

The Lagos State Government has cautioned residents to beware of fraudsters and fake estate agents marketing non-existent housing units in government-owned estates, especially through social media platforms.

Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, issued the warning in response to a recent online video falsely advertising units at the newly commissioned Egan-Igando Mixed Housing Estate for sale.

“The advertised estate has been fully allocated, and its purported availability for sale or rent as stated in the online video is therefore a fraudulent act by the agent,” Akinderu-Fatai said.

He emphasized that the government does not engage third-party agents to sell or lease housing units in its estates.





“For outright sale of housing units, only the Estate Department of the Lagos State Ministry of Housing is authorized,” the commissioner explained. “Allocations for the Mortgage and Rent-To-Own schemes are strictly handled by the Lagos State Mortgage Board.”

Akinderu-Fatai urged Lagosians to be cautious and ensure all housing-related enquiries or payments go through the proper government channels.

“Any individual or organization caught engaging in the criminal act of deception shall be brought to book,” he warned. “The government will not be liable for any losses incurred by residents who fall victim to fraudsters.”

In a further measure to prevent exploitation, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Engr. Abdulhafis Toriola, has directed all allottees of the Egan-Igando Mixed Housing Estate to take physical possession of their allocated flats without delay.





He warned that unoccupied units could be revoked.

Toriola said this was necessary because vacant properties give room for impostors to deceive the public into believing the flats are available.

The state government advised residents to always verify the authenticity of any real estate offer involving government housing schemes through official channels to avoid falling victim to scams.