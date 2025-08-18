Lagos Govt Declares August 20 Work-Free Day for 2025 Isese Celebration

The Lagos State Government has announced that the 2025 Isese Day celebration will be held on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, and to mark the occasion, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared the day a public holiday for all public servants in the state.

The declaration was conveyed in a circular signed by the Head of Service, Huiel Bode Agoro, with reference number CIR/HOS/’25/Vol.I/064, and addressed to top government officials including the Deputy Governor, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, the Chief Judge, Commissioners, Chairmen of Local Governments and LCDAs, Permanent Secretaries, and Heads of State agencies.

The circular stated, “In reaffirming the commitment of the State Government towards promoting our indigenous culture, tradition and preserving our heritage, while providing necessary support for traditional Institutions in the State, Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has declared Wednesday, 20th August, 2025 as Work-Free Day for Lagos State Public Servants in commemoration of the Day.”

It further directed that normal work activities would resume on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 8:00 a.m., and urged all Accounting Officers to ensure wide publicity of the information across ministries, departments, and agencies.





Isese Day, celebrated annually by adherents of Yoruba traditional religion, is a cultural and spiritual event that honours the customs, beliefs, and heritage of the indigenous people.

Lagos has, in recent years, institutionalised the day to promote inclusivity and cultural preservation, recognising the contributions of traditional beliefs to its social and cultural landscape.