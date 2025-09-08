Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu Celebrates City’s Selection as Host for 2027 Intra-African Trade Fair

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the nomination of Lagos as the host city for the 2027 Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) as a landmark achievement for Nigeria and the West African region.

The announcement was made by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the African Union (AU), and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat during the ongoing 2025 edition of the fair in Algiers, Algeria.

A statement issued by Mr. Adewale Akodu, spokesperson for the Lagos State Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment, confirmed the development on Monday. According to Akodu, the nomination not only strengthens Nigeria’s standing in continental trade but also highlights Lagos’ central role as a financial and commercial hub.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, reacting to the news in Algiers, noted that the decision reflects the resilience and determination of Lagos to remain a global economic player.





“We are very excited about the choice of Lagos for the 2027 edition of this important fair. But we are not surprised because it is a reflection of our resilience, our strength, and our commitment to the Greater Lagos journey as illustrated by our T.H.E.M.E.S Plus Agenda,” the governor stated.

He stressed that the fair aligns with his administration’s vision of positioning Lagos as a global financial hub, adding that it builds on the state’s record of hosting world-class events such as the Global Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) and the upcoming E1 electric boat race, the first of its kind in Africa.

Sanwo-Olu emphasized that the nomination supports President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which has positively influenced Nigeria’s economic trajectory.

Mrs. Folashade Ambrose, Lagos Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment, said the hosting rights mark a strategic milestone. She highlighted that the event is projected to attract over 1,600 exhibitors and more than 35,000 visitors, while generating billions of dollars in trade deals.





“Hosting the IATF 2027 positions us at the forefront of Africa’s trade future and reaffirms our commitment to fostering regional collaboration, investment, and innovation,” she noted.

The commissioner added that Lagos, with its population of over 23 million, strategic coastal access, and thriving economy, provides the ideal platform for deepening intra-African trade under the AfCFTA framework.

Ambrose disclosed that preparations will commence immediately in partnership with the Federal Government, Afreximbank, AU, and the AfCFTA Secretariat to deliver a world-class event covering infrastructure, logistics, security, and hospitality.

She also pointed out that IATF 2027 in Lagos will create opportunities for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), particularly those participating in the Lagos State Export Readiness Programme.

okay.ng reports that Lagos’ nomination underscores Africa’s confidence in Nigeria’s leadership and further cements Lagos as the nerve centre of West Africa’s trade future.