Lagos Government Launches Major Demolition of Illegal Structures at Trade Fair Complex

The Lagos State Government has commenced a large-scale demolition of illegal buildings and unapproved structures at the expansive Trade Fair Complex in Ojo Local Government Area, citing safety concerns and the need to restore urban order.

Confirming the exercise on Thursday, Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Jubril Gawat, stated that the operation targeted “illegal developments, structures without statutory approvals, defective structures, and buildings erected on road setbacks and drainages.”

He explained that government authorities could not continue to ignore the danger posed by structures blocking vital infrastructure and endangering lives.

“The Lagos State Government has begun removal of illegal developments, structures without statutory approvals and defective structures, and structures built on road setback and drainages in the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo Local Government area,” Gawat said.





The enforcement action was jointly executed by several state agencies including the Ministry of Physical Planning, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency, and the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority. Officials from the Office of Infrastructure, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, and security personnel were also on ground to provide support.

Bulldozers rolled into the complex, tearing down marked structures while concerned traders watched anxiously, worried about the future of their businesses.

The administration of Governor Sanwo-Olu has repeatedly cautioned residents against erecting buildings without approvals or obstructing drainage channels, noting that such violations contribute heavily to flooding, traffic congestion, and urban disorder in Lagos.

The latest demolition follows the expiration of the government’s amnesty programme which had previously allowed property owners to regularise unapproved structures without penalties. With the window closed, enforcement has intensified across Lagos, particularly targeting buildings constructed on road setbacks or blocking drainage systems.





okay.ng reports that similar demolition drives in other areas such as Oworonshoki have in the past triggered backlash from affected residents, many of whom complained about inadequate notice or lack of compensation.

Despite the resistance, state officials maintain that the exercise is necessary to safeguard lives, prevent urban decay, and ensure long-term infrastructure sustainability in Africa’s most populous city.