Lagos Cuts Minimum Estate Land Size to 5,000sqm

The Lagos State Government has reduced the minimum land size required for estate development from 10,000 square metres to 5,000 square metres.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, announced the policy shift during the ministry’s maiden Quarterly Media Parley in Alausa. He said the adjustment reflects current realities of population growth and rapid urbanisation in Lagos, which continue to drive housing demand.

Olumide noted that some promoters of the 176 non-complying estates published in August had approached the ministry for regularisation. He warned that enforcement would soon begin against those yet to comply.

He also revealed plans to extend regulatory oversight to areas including Ikorodu and Ikeja and to introduce clear requirements for communities unilaterally converted into estates.





Highlighting the importance of Lagos’ development blueprints, Olumide linked major projects such as the Blue and Red Rail Lines, flyovers, and highways to the state’s Operative Development Plans. He listed completed model city plans for Alimosho, Kosofe, Lagos Island, and Badagry, urging agencies and stakeholders to adhere strictly to them.

The commissioner added that capacity-building was ongoing to handle specialised projects like seaports, airports, and highways. He praised the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Agency for exceeding expectations in granting permits, stressing that approvals can now be secured within 10 days, aided by expanded district offices and process automation.

Olumide further disclosed that over 3,000 hectares of informal and underutilised land across Lagos had been identified for structured redevelopment. These include corridors along power lines, gas lines, and drainage setbacks, which will be repurposed for projects such as parking zones to ease congestion in high-density areas.