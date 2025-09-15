News

Lagos Cuts Minimum Estate Land Size to 5,000sqm

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
2 Min Read

The Lagos State Government has reduced the minimum land size required for estate development from 10,000 square metres to 5,000 square metres.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, announced the policy shift during the ministry’s maiden Quarterly Media Parley in Alausa. He said the adjustment reflects current realities of population growth and rapid urbanisation in Lagos, which continue to drive housing demand.

Olumide noted that some promoters of the 176 non-complying estates published in August had approached the ministry for regularisation. He warned that enforcement would soon begin against those yet to comply.

He also revealed plans to extend regulatory oversight to areas including Ikorodu and Ikeja and to introduce clear requirements for communities unilaterally converted into estates.

- Advertisement -

Highlighting the importance of Lagos’ development blueprints, Olumide linked major projects such as the Blue and Red Rail Lines, flyovers, and highways to the state’s Operative Development Plans. He listed completed model city plans for Alimosho, Kosofe, Lagos Island, and Badagry, urging agencies and stakeholders to adhere strictly to them.

The commissioner added that capacity-building was ongoing to handle specialised projects like seaports, airports, and highways. He praised the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Agency for exceeding expectations in granting permits, stressing that approvals can now be secured within 10 days, aided by expanded district offices and process automation.

Olumide further disclosed that over 3,000 hectares of informal and underutilised land across Lagos had been identified for structured redevelopment. These include corridors along power lines, gas lines, and drainage setbacks, which will be repurposed for projects such as parking zones to ease congestion in high-density areas.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByOGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
Previous Article Two Killed in Separate Suspected Cult Attacks in Lagos Communities
Next Article Afreximbank Launches Trade Firm With $1bn Backing

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,520.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,065.00
Sell₦2,105.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 3 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Flying Eagles Suffer Player Setbacks Ahead of FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile
Sport
Rooney Slams Manchester United’s Lack of Progress Under Ruben Amorim After Derby Defeat
Sport
Importers Warn 4% FOB Levy May Add N4trn to Freight Costs
Business
Afreximbank Launches Trade Firm With $1bn Backing
Business
Two Killed in Separate Suspected Cult Attacks in Lagos Communities
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like