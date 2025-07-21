Lagos Court Grants ₦10 Million Bail to Activist Scott Iguma

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, on Tuesday, granted ₦10 million bail to activist Scott Iguma, who is currently facing a four-count charge over allegedly posting a false video and issuing threats to life.

Justice Friday Oghazi, in his ruling, said the court was satisfied with the conditions presented and therefore admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦10 million, with one surety in like sum.

The judge added that the surety must either own verifiable property within the jurisdiction of the court or be a civil servant not below grade level 12 in either the Federal Government or Lagos State Government, with evidence of tax compliance.

Okay.ng reports that the Nigerian Police had arraigned Iguma on July 17, 2025, under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention Act as amended) 2024, specifically for offences under Section 24 (1)(b) and punishable under Section 24 (2)(ii).





According to the police, Iguma posted a false video online and made threatening statements, prompting the legal action.

During the hearing, Iguma’s counsel, Stanley Alieke, urged the court to grant his client bail under the most liberal conditions, noting that the application was supported by an affidavit dated July 17, 2025.

The prosecution counsel, A.O. Nwabuisi, did not oppose the bail request, but prayed the court to direct the defence to stop posting information about the nominal complainant on social media.

In response, Alieke also asked the court to restrain the petitioner from making media rounds or feeding bloggers with case-related content.





Justice Oghazi, in his ruling, cautioned both parties, stating that the matter is now before the court and as such, “all parties must refrain from making further public comments.”

The case was adjourned to October 10, 2025, for trial.