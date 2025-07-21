News

Lagos Court Grants ₦10 Million Bail to Activist Scott Iguma

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Scott Iguma
Scott Iguma

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, on Tuesday, granted ₦10 million bail to activist Scott Iguma, who is currently facing a four-count charge over allegedly posting a false video and issuing threats to life.

Justice Friday Oghazi, in his ruling, said the court was satisfied with the conditions presented and therefore admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦10 million, with one surety in like sum.

The judge added that the surety must either own verifiable property within the jurisdiction of the court or be a civil servant not below grade level 12 in either the Federal Government or Lagos State Government, with evidence of tax compliance.

Okay.ng reports that the Nigerian Police had arraigned Iguma on July 17, 2025, under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention Act as amended) 2024, specifically for offences under Section 24 (1)(b) and punishable under Section 24 (2)(ii).

- Advertisement -

According to the police, Iguma posted a false video online and made threatening statements, prompting the legal action.

During the hearing, Iguma’s counsel, Stanley Alieke, urged the court to grant his client bail under the most liberal conditions, noting that the application was supported by an affidavit dated July 17, 2025.

The prosecution counsel, A.O. Nwabuisi, did not oppose the bail request, but prayed the court to direct the defence to stop posting information about the nominal complainant on social media.

In response, Alieke also asked the court to restrain the petitioner from making media rounds or feeding bloggers with case-related content.

- Advertisement -

Justice Oghazi, in his ruling, cautioned both parties, stating that the matter is now before the court and as such, “all parties must refrain from making further public comments.”

The case was adjourned to October 10, 2025, for trial.

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article WAEC WAEC Debunks Viral Claim Cancelling 2025 WASSCE, Labels It Fake News

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,525.00
Sell₦1,538.00
GBP
Buy₦2,100.00
Sell₦2,140.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 6 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

WAEC
WAEC Debunks Viral Claim Cancelling 2025 WASSCE, Labels It Fake News
Education
Kemi Badenoch
Fact Check: Kemi Badenoch Lied, Her Kids Are Eligible for Nigerian Citizenship
International
CDCFIB
CDCFIB Recruitment 2025: What Applicants Must Know
Explainer
NEPO BABY vs LAPO BABY
NEPO Baby vs LAPO Baby: What These Trending Terms Really Mean in Nigeria’s Pop Culture
Explainer
From Waste to Worth: How Nestlé Nigeria is Elevating Plastic Waste Workers with Training, Tools, and Dignity
Brands
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like